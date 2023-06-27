Celigo and Bring IT announce continued partnership to expand business process automation services globally

Building on success in North America, the partnership will allow for growth in the EMEA and LATAM markets

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , a leading enterprise-wide integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) company, has today announced a continued partnership with Bring IT to further expand its best-in-class automation technology into the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin American (LATAM) regions.

Working together and building upon their strategic 360° Integration partnership, Celigo and Bring IT, a leading business transformation and implementation firm, are assisting customers across various industries in connecting and automating their organizational processes. This collaboration provides customers with a holistic view of their business and enhances their flexibility to adapt to evolving market conditions. Celigo's ability for both business users and IT teams of experts and consultants to implement integrations is just one of the key differentiators supporting Bring IT's continued success. The flexibility enables customers to apply standard connections quickly, but also create custom flows if needed.

Built on Celigo's leading iPaaS, and delivered by Bring IT's world class team of consultants and architects, 360° Integration allows customers to tackle more complex problems such as data transformation, data cleansing, adding logic into data, and segmentation– none of which could be done prior to adopting the Celigo platform.

Fred Stemmelin, VP Partnerships at Celigo comments:

"As we look to the future of our partner program, Bring IT has been leading the way in helping us develop strategies and programs that bring true value to our joint customers. They are not only utilizing our platform, but looking for ways to replicate successes from one country across the globe, leveraging the ability to create templates based on specific regional needs.

By working with Bring IT, our customers benefit from the functionality of a leading iPaaS and the expertise of a company who has done thousands of implementations."

Celigo and Bring IT's 360° Integration builds on an existing five-year relationship and the groundwork of success in North America. Bring IT has been instrumental in helping create the foundation for how Celigo brings partners into its sales motion and also in creating customer success programs like 360° Success. Bring IT's 360° Success model takes into consideration three basic aspects of a customer's operational model (people, process, and technology), helping them to develop and improve through their unique, market-consultative approach.

Three hubs in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil will represent initial activity in LATAM, while European offices in Netherlands and Spain will round off the initial period of growth. Bring IT is already building a solid customer base in LATAM with healthcare specialist, FarmaciasGP, online florist, Rosaprima and apparel retailer, Candher signed in the last year. In EMEA, the company has landed premium cigar giant, Tabacalera and European search engine, Yandex.

After initial expansion, Bring IT plans to "templatize" automation by creating templates based on industries and regions that they can put in the Celigo Marketplace to be used by other companies with similar integration needs. They are already working on templates for renewable energy and healthcare based on their key industry focus.

Omar Palacios, CEO at Bring IT concluded:

"Having a partner like Celigo has been fundamental to Bring IT's success and sustained global growth. Without advanced offerings like Celigo's iPaaS and our expertise in automation, we wouldn't have a competitive advantage.

By partnering with Celigo, we are able to give our customers time to focus on strategic initiatives like marketing, sales, and development – activities that will directly impact their bottom lines.

We view Celigo as a true partner in every sense of the word. We visit joint customers together and understand the business needs over time. Based on that, we know what services we need to implement to be successful. It's about more than the integration. It's about how we become a strategic partner to our customers."

Customers can learn more about Bring IT's and Celigo's 360° Integration Partnership on bringitps.com/360integration . To learn more about becoming a Celigo partner, visit the Celigo Partner Program site.

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS). At Celigo, we understand the evolving market and believe integration should be accessible to everyone in your organization. Our platform is built for both the line-of-business user and technical teams, promoting automation at every level of the business and enabling growth and innovation at scale. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Bring IT

Bring IT is a leading global consulting firm specializing in business transformation and technology implementation. We are dedicated to assisting customers in designing, implementing, optimizing, and scaling their system architecture and business processes, enabling them to gain a significant competitive advantage. Our expertise lies in deploying best-in-class system architecture, fostering extended and seamlessly integrated global networks of suppliers and partners. By ensuring near-real-time availability of supply chain information everywhere, we empower organizations to unlock their maximum potential. Discover more about us at www.bringitps.com .

