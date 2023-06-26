Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Financial Executives

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph M. Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP, (www.lucbro.com), a leading corporate finance and securities law firm, with a specialty in domestic and international uplistings, cross listings, SPACs and initial public offerings has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Joseph M. Lucosky accepted into Forbes Finance Council - an Invitation-Only Community for Financial Executives

Mr. Lucosky was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Joseph Lucosky into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Joseph has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Joseph will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am thrilled to be accepted into the Forbes Finance Council, an unparalleled community of exceptional financial professionals and thought leaders," said Mr. Lucosky. "This opportunity fills me with excitement as I recognize the immense value that comes from being part of such an influential network. By actively participating in this group, I am confident that I will further cement my leadership role in both my local community and the wider capital markets industry. Together, we will shape the future of finance, ensuring that our Firm's clients will continue receive the highest level of expertise, innovation and service. I eagerly look forward to engaging with fellow members, sharing insights, and contributing to the continued success of this distinguished community."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate and securities law firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs and general corporate matters. The Firm provides a broad range of legal services within each of its Corporate, Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Finance, Business Planning & Start-Up, and Litigation & Arbitration practice areas.

