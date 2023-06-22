FinOps Foundation Announces Vega Cloud as Premier Member

Cloud optimization company joins FinOps Foundation amid rapid growth

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, announced today that Vega Cloud, a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for enterprise cloud optimization, is joining as a Premier Member company.

Willy Sennott, EVP of FinOps at Vega Cloud, will join the FinOps Foundation's Governing Board as a voting member to contribute to the Foundation's strategy and direction. Willy is an experienced FinOps leader with a strong background in information technology and brings a wealth of expertise in financial operations optimization and data analysis.

FinOps, a portmanteau of "Finance" and "DevOps," stresses communication and collaboration between business and engineering teams to improve cloud financial management and get the most value out of every dollar spent in the public cloud.

"Strategically reassessing cloud expenses can enable companies to redirect their financial resources towards exploring and implementing emerging technologies that could give them a competitive edge without lengthy approval cycles. By conducting a thorough analysis of their cloud infrastructure and usage patterns, companies can identify areas of overspending and subsequently reallocate their resources towards more diverse technology investments," said Sennott. "The FinOps Foundation does a fantastic job of providing a clear path for growth and success and I'm excited to join the Foundation to help the entire FinOps community."

Effectively analyzing cloud infrastructure and usage patterns demands a collaborative effort among finance, IT, and business units, empowering them with the essential data needed to collaboratively formulate strategies. Vega Cloud offers a collaborative platform that brings together finance, engineers, and innovators to enhance the business value of the cloud. By integrating FinOps Foundation principles and providing proactive, actionable recommendations along with team recognition, Vega empowers organizations to accelerate their time to value.

"Vega Cloud recognizes that enterprises need an integrated approach, consisting of subject matter experts, processes, and technology supported by industry best practices to achieve a FinOps culture and that makes it a perfect fit for the Foundation community," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "I'm excited to welcome Vega as a Premier Member and look forward to their ongoing collaboration and contributions to the community, which supports the entire industry."

FinOps is a cultural discipline that brings together finance, engineering, product, and management. The latest FinOps Foundation research indicates that large companies will continue to adopt FinOps, due to the complexity of their cloud environments, reporting requirements, and the sheer number of disparate teams requiring collaboration.

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation (F2) is a non-profit trade association made up of FinOps practitioners around the world including Atlassian, Autodesk, Gannett, HERE Technologies, Just Eat, Nationwide and Spotify. Grounded in real world stories, expertise, and inspiration for and by FinOps practitioners, the FinOps Foundation is focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards to help community members and their teams become better at cloud financial management.

About Vega Cloud

Vega is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for enterprise cloud optimization. Vega unlocks the power of public cloud infrastructure, giving businesses the freedom to innovate and efficiently deliver world-class products and services. Vega combines scale management with speed and efficiency to drive business outcomes that align with key business goals. Public Cloud infrastructure isn't just for architects or DevOps engineers anymore. Vega puts the power of fully optimized infrastructure to work for your business.

For more information about Vega Cloud, visit https://www.vegacloud.io .

