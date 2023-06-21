U.S. Representatives Introduce Resolution to Commemorate Nov. 12 as National Warrior Call Day

Companion to Senate measure introduced in May

MOUNT AIRY, Md., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wisc.) introduced a bipartisan resolution today to designate Nov. 12, 2023, as "National Warrior Call Day."

Make a call, take a call – it could help save a life. (PRNewsfoto/Warrior Call) (PRNewswire)

The national day of action can reduce isolation, which is often a precursor to suicidal ideation among veterans.

The purpose of National Warrior Call Day is to implore all Americans – but especially troops and veterans – to make meaningful contact with those serving or who have served and point them to support if needed.

Led by the Troops First Foundation and a coalition of many veteran service organizations (VSOs), leaders believe the day of action can meaningfully reduce isolation, which is often a precursor to suicidal ideation.

The resolution this year is initially supported by 16 House lawmakers. Leaders in the House could push for the resolution to be added to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) or move as a standalone measure. Its companion resolution in the Senate already boasts 30 cosponsors. A similar version in 2022 passed the upper chamber by unanimous consent.

The effort is supported by seven former Secretaries of Veterans Affairs, a large coalition of veteran service organizations and 27 Congressional Medal of Honor recipients.

"All Americans owe it to the men and women who protect this country to be there for them," said Frank Larkin, COO of Troops First and Chair of Warrior Call. "Warrior Call is an every-day mission for many, but through congressional support we hope it can involve so many more Americans for at least one day on the calendar. It is no panacea for the complex challenges our troops and vets face, but connection absolutely matters. One call can truly make a difference in the life of another person."

Simple by design, Warrior Call asks Americans to make a call to a veteran or servicemember and connect them with support if they need it. In addition, many veterans may be suffering from undiagnosed brain injuries that can mimic mental illness and other ailments that spur isolation.

According to the most recent data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, 6,146 veterans died by suicide in 2020. The unadjusted rate of suicide among U.S. veterans was 31.7 suicide deaths per 100,000, compared to 16.1 per 100,000 for civilians. After adjusting for sex and age, the rate of veteran suicide was 57% higher for veterans than for non-veteran adults.

"We thank these leaders in the U.S. House for pushing forward on National Warrior Call Day," added Larkin. "We hope even more lawmakers will join us – in both chambers – as these elected officials are essential for pushing the message of connection to the grassroots level. Ideally the resolutions will fully clear both the House and Senate in 2023 and send a clear message to America that we all play a role in the wellbeing of our troops and vets."

National Warrior Call Day is the Sunday after Veterans Day. Those who may not know a service member or veteran personally and are looking to make connection should consider supporting VSOs like Troops First Foundation, the American Legion, or others, which can help direct resources appropriately.

