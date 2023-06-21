U.S. News Announces the 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospitals

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center moves to No. 1 overall

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospitals rankings, designed to assist parents of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses and their doctors in choosing the right hospital for them.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center ascended two positions to No. 1 on the Honor Roll , making it the first time that hospital has been No. 1. It also took the top spot in the Midwest and Ohio, and in four of the 10 pediatric specialties that U.S. News evaluates: cancer, diabetes & endocrinology (tie), neonatology, and urology.

Other outstanding hospitals include Texas Children's Hospital, which ranked No. 1 in the nation in cardiology & heart surgery, nephrology and pulmonology & lung surgery; Boston Children's Hospital, which ranked No. 1 in diabetes & endocrinology (tie); gastroenterology & GI surgery and neurology & neurosurgery; and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which earned the top ranking in orthopedics.

A number of hospitals saw improvements in their rank this year, including Duke Children's Hospital and Medical Center, which climbed into a tie for No. 1 in the Southeastern U.S.; Rady Children's Hospital, which increased eight spots to No. 3 and Nationwide Children's Hospital, which increased ten spots to No. 5 in cardiology & heart surgery; Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which rose to No. 3 (from No. 14) in cancer; and Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., which jumped ten spots to No. 8 in gastroenterology & GI surgery.

Refinements to the methodology this year included less of an emphasis on expert opinion and an increase in weight on such measures as commitment to best practices and commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

"Parents of sick children face many difficult challenges, including how to identify the best children's hospital to treat their illness or condition," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "The rankings, which are increasingly determined by objective measures of hospital quality, can help them make informed decisions."

For the 2023-2024 rankings, U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 119 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children's hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, compliance with established best practices, and level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care.

2023-2024 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Boston's Children's Hospital Texas Children's Hospital Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Children's National Hospital ( Washington, D.C. ) Nationwide Children's Hospital ( Columbus, OH ) Children's Hospital Los Angeles UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Rady Children's Hospital ( San Diego, CA ) Johns Hopkins Children's Center ( Baltimore, MD )

The full rankings for the 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, regional and specialty rankings can be found at USNews.com .

