Ochsner Hospital for Children Named #1 Hospital for Kids in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report

Pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, and pediatric orthopedics programs named among nation's best

NEW ORLEANS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Ochsner Hospital for Children has been named the #1 hospital for kids in Louisiana in the 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospital rankings by U.S. News & World Report. These rankings assist parents of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses and their doctors in choosing the right hospital for them. Ochsner Hospital for Children was also recognized as a national leader in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, and pediatric orthopedics. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner Hospital for Children as a national healthcare leader since 2017.

Dr. William Lennarz, System Chair of Pediatrics, Ochsner Hospital for Children said, "Year after year, Ochsner Hospital for Children provides high-quality care to thousands of kids in our region. We remain committed to building upon our long history of putting patients first, and continually strive to provide nationally ranked, expert pediatric care right here in Louisiana and across the Gulf South."

Pete November, CEO, Ochsner Health said, "I could not be more proud of the dedication, innovation and care provided by our nationally recognized teams at Ochsner Hospital for Children. To be named the #1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for the third year in a row is an amazing accomplishment and is truly a reflection of the high-quality pediatric care provided right here in our region."

The 17th annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the United States in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology & lung surgery, and urology.

U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 119 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children's hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

"For 17 years, U.S. News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children's hospital to treat their illness or condition," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

"As a pediatrician myself, I know the importance of providing the highest quality care for our youngest and most vulnerable patients," said Dr. Robert Hart, Chief Physician Executive, Ochsner Health. "This continued recognition by U.S. News & World Report is an incredible honor and true testament to the dedication of our physicians, nurses and all our multidisciplinary care teams who provide exceptional care every day."

Ochsner Hospital for Children has offered exceptional pediatric care for more than 80 years. The destination center exclusively dedicated to children offers the only pediatric heart and liver transplant program in the state. More than 200 physicians who specialize in 30+ pediatric specialties and sub-specialties care for over 76,000 children every year. Its flagship facility is in New Orleans, with subspecialty clinics across Louisiana and Mississippi.

For more information about Ochsner Hospital for Children, please visit www.ochsner.org/pediatrics.

For more information on the U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals, explore Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BestHospitals.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children's hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State by 2030 initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana's top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

