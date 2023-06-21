Fiji Airways Awarded Best Airline in Australia and Pacific

Fiji Airways scoops two major awards at the 2023 World Airline Awards

NADI, Fiji, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Carrier has been recognised as the Skytrax Best Airline in Australia & the Pacific at the prestigious 2023 World Airline Awards, held at the Paris Air Show on 20th June 2023.

This is the first time that Fiji's National Airline has won this accolade, while also retaining the award for the Skytrax Best Airline Staff in Australia & the Pacific for the fourth year in a row.

In 2022, Fiji Airways was ranked third in the region – behind Qantas and Air New Zealand which were first and second respectively. This year, the airline has leap-frogged its two largest competitors to be declared Best Airline in Australia & the Pacific.

Fiji Airways has also improved its global ranking in the top 100 airlines, jumping from 36th in 2022 to 15th in 2023 to finish ahead of Qantas and Air New Zealand.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Mr Andre Viljoen says these are big wins for a small airline in a highly competitive region for commercial aviation.

"Our unwavering commitment to the delivery of quality service, is the reason that Fiji Airways is today, the Best in Australia and the Pacific. We may not have as many resources as larger airlines, but we have the Fijian spirit of hospitality and care. As the National Airline of Fiji, we embrace and champion these values in everything we do, and this sets us apart as an airline."

A high level delegation from Fiji Airways was in Paris on 20th June 2023 to receive the award on behalf of the company.

"The fact that these awards are determined purely on guest feedback makes our two accolades all the more special," added Mr Viljoen.

Travellers across the world voted in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners with more than 20 million entries, and more than 325 airlines featured in the final results.

Fiji Airways is committed to 'Working as One to Deliver Exceptional Fijian Experiences' not just with its service standards on-board, but at every customer perception point.

Fiji's national airline continues to innovate, and introduce new strategies to grow the company, increase revenue and expand its global network.

About Fiji Airways: Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and is targeting to earn revenues of over FJD$1.5 billion (USD $680m) in 2023. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information.

