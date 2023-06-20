Toy Fair® Kicks Off with the TOTY® Awards, a Night of Philanthropy & Entertainment Featuring an Exclusive Performance from Grammy-Winning Artist Wyclef Jean

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hips – and toys – don't lie, the excitement is growing for the Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Awards, hosted by The Toy Foundation™ (TTF). Taking place Friday, September 29 at Cipriani's 42nd Street to kickoff Toy Fair®, the TOTY Awards will roll out the best of the best as it's a night to celebrate the very best in the toy industry. Featuring an exclusive performance by three-time Grammy Award winner and "Hips Don't Lie" songwriter, Wyclef Jean, the celebration will also name the top toys, people, and campaigns in the toy industry, pay tribute to industry icons, and feature a one-of-a-kind auction. The best part, the night is the ultimate fundraiser that supports TTF's work to deliver the extraordinary benefits of play to children in need.

"Playing – in my case music – was incredibly important for me to build respect as a child," Wyclef said. "So, I'm delighted to help The Toy Foundation deliver that same power of play to tens of thousands of children who need our help to find their voice."

At this year's TOTY Awards, produced by cutting-edge event company BCL Entertainment, guests will experience the excitement from the moment they step onto the purple carpet. Taking place at one of NYC's most iconic event locations, Cipriani's 42nd Street, the event will begin with a high-powered networking and cocktail reception full of Instagram-worthy activities. The reception will flow into the awards show with mission moments woven throughout that spotlight the nonprofits, children's hospitals, and young leaders supported by the industry's collective philanthropy.

Act quickly as only a limited number of tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets are available for purchase online. Sponsorship information is available at TOTYAwards.org and commitments may be made directly to TTF's Director of Development John Fistolera.

"Our central message for this year's TOTY Awards is that we are YOUR Foundation!" said Pamela Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. "Whether you're an individual donor, or a small, medium, or large toy company, retail partner, or supplier, The Toy Foundation provides you the opportunity and platform to make a difference — through play — in the lives of children in need."

Below is additional detail on how the TOTY Awards supports TTF and more information on Wyclef Jean's superstar career. The TTF team looks forward to seeing the entire industry at the biggest night of the year!

To learn more about the TOTY Awards, visit TOTYAwards.org. Follow The Toy Foundation on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook, and #TOTY for event news. Add the hashtag to your updates sharing how you're participating in the TOTY Awards.

The Toy Foundation

The Toy Foundation is the 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit of The Toy Association. Its work is focused on creating a world where every child has the opportunity to experience comfort, joy and the extraordinary physical, emotional and educational benefits of play. In 2022/2023, The Toy Foundation delivered play through three program areas:

All support of the TOTY Awards and TTF is tax deductible under U.S. IRS laws and regulations.

Wyclef Jean

Solo superstar and founding and guiding member of the Fugees, Wyclef is a pop culture force part of some of the country's most recognizable songs, such as "Killing Me Softly With His Song"; Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie," which he co-wrote, produced, and is featured on; Carlos Santana's No. 1 single "Maria, Maria," which he is featured on; Whitney Houston's "My Love is Your Love," which he wrote and produced; and many others. Recently, Wyclef has been recording, producing, hosting, and composing for some of the biggest names in production, including Netflix, Showtime, Google, and his own podcast

"RunThatBlack." Blending his musical influence with his philanthropic passions, Wyclef uses his lyrics to positively impact the next generation and actively provides humanitarian aid to Haiti, his native country. Wyclef also supports children's focused charities, including American Red Cross, Feeding America, Rays of Sunshine, and Urban Zen Foundation.

Toy Fair®

Toy Fair® is the largest and most comprehensive play-focused experience, marrying the industry's entire ecosystem with key players to help with business development and sourcing the latest products from across all forms and stages of play. Featuring thousands of new and unique toys, games, edutainment, entertainment-driven experiences, and more from around the world, Toy Fair offers attendees a competitive edge no other trade event can match.

Toy Fair, taking place September 30 - October 3, 2023 in New York City, is produced by The Toy Association, Inc.™ – the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and bringing toys and youth entertainment products to kids of all ages. Register to attend Toy Fair online.

BCL Entertainment

BCL Entertainment is a Talent + Event Producing and Brand Partnerships company, specializing in one-of-a-kind talent-facing events and branded partnerships. BCL Entertainment authentically matches talent with clients' creative needs to deliver the best experience and the biggest impact whether for corporate events, charity galas, virtual experiences, private parties, television and digital programming initiatives, or commercial campaigns. Since its inception in 2010, BCL Entertainment has been responsible for sponsored events at Super Bowl and CES, multi-talent global charity initiatives, and omni-channel advertising campaigns for some of the world's largest brands. BCL Entertainment is led by its Founder & CEO, 20-year music industry veteran Bettie Levy.

