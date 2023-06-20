Carketa Launches New Platform to Power Faster Inventory Turn for Auto Dealers

New platform features include live market data, streamlined signup and customizable reconditioning & inspection templates

LEHI, Utah, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carketa , the dealership decision intelligence system, has launched its newly revamped platform to help dealerships of all sizes streamline their vehicle inventory management through every step of the process – from appraisal to inspection, reconditioning, pricing and sale.

Carketa's new platform includes the customizable reconditioning and inspection templates users love, plus new Appraisal & Pricing features leveraging live market data and an easy-to-use interface. (PRNewswire)

"Dealerships need simple, intelligent tools to help them manage their whole operation." - Tim Hansen , Carketa CEO

The retooled platform includes now-customizable reconditioning and inspection templates that Carketa users love, plus the integration of live market data from over 20 million vehicle listings across North America to help dealers adjust quickly and easily to market conditions and move more inventory.

"Dealerships need simple, intelligent tools to help them manage their whole operation," said Tim Hansen, CEO. "Faster inventory turn, clear handoffs and better margins on every car is a recipe for a more successful and profitable dealership. With our updated platform, mobile apps and Chrome extension, we're helping dealers make better decisions every single day."

Platform updates include:

NEW! Appraisals: Appraise vehicles on-site or online in a few simple steps. Carketa's live market data automatically populates comparable vehicles and helps you decide what to offer based on real listings in your local area.

NEW! Streamlined Signup & Onboarding: Start using Carketa's platform within minutes with the new simple signup process and automated DMS sync. Invite team members on day one and begin customizing your workflows without a months-long onboarding process.

NEW! Vehicle Pricing: Leveraging real market data, Carketa helps dealers identify opportunities to move cars faster and price for maximum profit. Price your way easily based on percentage to market and market rank.

Reconditioning: Recondition your way and streamline each step of the process. With Carketa's new platform, users can now automate handoffs and make sure vehicles move swiftly from the shop to body work to detailing to front-line ready with ease. When work is assigned to a team member or vendor, they're notified immediately and can communicate with other users if they have questions.

Inspections : Dealers can use one of Carketa's best-practice templates, customize one to fit their needs or build their own inspection from scratch. With the Carketa mobile app, anyone at the dealership can document work needed and add it to recon steps with ease.

Sales Packets: Generate condition reports easily based on your inspection & reconditioning flows, and download OEM window stickers to create an enhanced sales tool that differentiates your dealership.

Since its launch in late 2018, Carketa has brought reconditioning and inspections software to thousands of motor vehicle dealerships across the U.S. & Canada. Backed by Crosslink Capital, Origin Ventures, Hack VC, Stanford University, Lancaster Investments, and I2BF Global Ventures, the Utah-based SaaS company has a track record of innovation in the automotive sector. Most recently, Carketa partnered with the National Independent Automobile Dealership Association (NIADA) to power its Certified Pre-Owned program for member dealerships.

Dealerships interested in taking the new platform for a test drive can sign up for a free trial or schedule a demo here .

About Carketa

Carketa is the dealership decision intelligence system that helps automotive dealers turn inventory faster to maximize their profits. From acquisition to sale, we make every step easier for the entire team at the dealership. With live market data from more than 20 million vehicle listings plus customizable reconditioning and inspection templates, managing inventory has never been easier. Carketa was founded in 2018 & built by dealers looking for better reconditioning and inspection software to improve their own dealership.

Carketa Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carketa Inc.