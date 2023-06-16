Who's Hiring?
Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on July 26, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

For further information, contact:
Ashish Saran
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
ir@marvell.com

