OnePlus Introduces Its New High-Performing Nord Series Smartphone: OnePlus Nord N30 5G

OnePlus Bolsters Its Nord Series with OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Delivers Premium Features

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand OnePlus announced the OnePlus Nord N30 5G – the newest addition in the OnePlus Nord family. Following the launch of its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G brings the company's signature fast and smooth performance, while elevating key features to better serve customers. This new smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 108-megapixel main camera, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with 50W SUPERVOOC ultra-fast charging.

"As part of our commitment to making premium technology accessible, we are excited to bring the OnePlus Nord N30 5G to the United States and Canada," said Robin Liu, CEO for OnePlus North America. "The new offerings on this device, as well as its competitive price point, showcase our dedication to providing our users and community with advanced technology that improves their digital lifestyle."

Outstanding Mobile Essentials

The OnePlus Nord N305G is powered by a large 5,000mAh battery, which allows users to enjoy more entertainment for longer periods. The battery is charged with a 50W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, which reaches an 80% battery charge in only 30 minutes. The 50W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition also doubles the charging cycles, increasing the battery's lifespan and overall health in the long run. By fitting 12 sensors into the smartphone, OnePlus Nord N30 5G monitors its temperature and prevents overheating.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G also stands as a key milestone for the company, standing as the first smartphone in their lineup that has 108 megapixels in the main camera. This enables users to capture vivid details of their most precious moments. Equipped with a formidable 3x lossless zoom, users can shoot their subjects clearly, even from afar. With the smartphone's 2MP depth-assist camera, users can adjust depth of field to improve the results in portrait mode. To ensure superior selfies, a 16MP front camera and enhanced software add greater detail to human portraits. Users can also capture dynamic videos with OnePlus Nord N30 5G's slow-motion mode.

Fast and Smooth Entertainment

Entertainment is a pleasant experience with the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. Powered by its 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD display, the 91.4% screen-to-body ratio enables users to enjoy more content and connect with the visuals on the screen. Coming with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, OnePlus Nord N30 5G automatically switches the refresh rate according to the usage scenario to maximize battery efficiency. To improve user experience, the smartphone showcases Global DC Dimming, an enhanced screen backlight system that allows users to view more content for a longer time in low light environments, by reducing eye strain.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset for increased and smoother performance, high frame rate, and extended gameplay. OnePlus Nord N30 5G converts internal storage into temporary virtual RAM for fast and fluid app loading – increasing up to 8GB. Working together with server-level RAM management, it's capable of running applications smoothly in the background.

Distributed with the updated OxygenOS 13.1 already installed, OnePlus Nord N30 5G brings gamers an elevated experience and ease of use. Users can swiftly access games with Quick Startup, avoid distractions when Game Focus Mode is switched on, and utilize an efficient GPA Frame Stabilizer for reduced system lag.

In terms of sound quality and accessories, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G delivers high quality audio with its dual-speaker system and a volume level that may be increased up to 200%. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who prefer wired earphones or headphones.

Outstanding OnePlus Quality

Designed to impress, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G comes in one color option: Chromatic Gray. The classic design is emphasized by a two-circle camera layout on the back. It also features an anti-fingerprint and ceramic-like texture. Its flat-edged design, with 2.8D curved back and 8.3mm thickness, provide users great comfort while holding the phone.

Carrier Compatibility, Availability & Price

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G will be available starting June 15 in the U.S. via T-Mobile and Metro® by T-Mobile. A continuation of OnePlus and T-Mobile, and Metro® by T-Mobile's efforts to give customers access to even more affordable devices (prepaid and postpaid) on America's largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. For more information about pricing and availability, please visit T-Mobile's website here. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G will also be 5G compatible on Verizon's 5G network.

OnePlus is also excited to announce that the OnePlus Nord N30 5G will be available in Canada.

Product Colorway Size Price Channels OnePlusNord

N30 5G Chromatic Gray 8+128 USD $264 T-Mobile OnePlusNord

N30 5G Chromatic Gray 8+128 USD $279.99 Metro by T-

Mobile OnePlusNord

N30 5G Chromatic Gray 8+128 USD $299.99 CAD $379.99 OnePluscom,

Amazon, Best Buy

(U.S. & Canada)

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand that challenges conventional concepts of technology. Founded on the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing alongside its community of users and fans.

