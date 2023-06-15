DEFENDER HONORS NORTH AMERICAN ORGANIZATIONS MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN THEIR COMMUNITIES WITH THE RETURN OF THE THIRD ANNUAL 'DEFENDER SERVICE AWARDS' PRESENTED BY CHASE

Returning for 2023, Defender Service Awards honors U.S., D.C., Puerto Rico and Canadian organizations with a customized Defender 130 vehicle, along with monetary prizes to further empower their efforts

Six Award Categories include: Veteran's & Civil Servant Outreach; Community Services; Search, Rescue & Emergency Support Services; Outdoor Accessibility & Education; Animal, Wildlife & Marine Mammal Welfare; and Defender Service Honorees, 2021 & 2022 Finalists

Beginning June 15, 2023 , and ending July 21, 2023 , Defender Service Awards will accept video nominations from worthy organizations aligning with one of the six categories

To enter, organizations must submit a video and be U.S. 501(c)(3) 1 / Canadian registered charity whose efforts fall within one of the six categories outlined in the program

CHASE, the presenting sponsor, will donate $5,000 to each of the 30 category finalists. Category sponsors, including Hearts & Science, PELICAN, OUTSIDE Interactive, Inc., ei3 and ANIMAL PLANET will donate $25,000 to their respective category winners

New for 2023 Defender Service Awards, Warner Bros. Discovery joins as a Premier Sponsor, donating $2,500 to each of the 30 category finalists

MAHWAH, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEFENDER vehicles are proudly recognized across the globe for their legacy of supporting humanitarian-based charities. Continuing this legacy, Defender today announced the return of the third annual 'Defender Service Awards' presented by CHASE. The Defender Service Awards recognize U.S., D.C., Puerto Rican non-profits, and Canadian charitable organizations that are making a positive impact on their local communities.

Defender Service Awards 2023 (PRNewswire)

Organizations are encouraged to submit videos on how a new Defender 130 vehicle would support their respective mission across six contest categories: Veteran's & Civil Servant Outreach Award Presented by Hearts & Science; Community Services Award Presented by ei3; Search, Rescue & Emergency Support Services Award Presented by PELICAN; Outdoor Accessibility & Education Awards Presented by OUTSIDE Interactive, Inc.; Animal, Wildlife & Marine Mammal Welfare Award Presented by ANIMAL PLANET. Recognizing the incredible work of past Defender Service Awards finalists, a new category, The Defender Service Honorees, 2021 & 2022 Finalists, has been added to give these worthy organizations a second chance to win a custom Defender 130.

Corporate partners have joined this initiative to provide further support for the respective organizations across the different categories. CHASE, as presenting sponsor, will donate $5,000 to each of the five finalists per category, for a total of $150,000 across 30 finalists. As a Premier Sponsor, Warner Bros. Discovery will contribute $75,000, awarding $2,500 to each of the 30 category finalists. Category sponsors include OUTSIDE Interactive, Inc., ei3, PELICAN, Hearts & Science and ANIMAL PLANET. Each category sponsor will also donate $25,000 to its respective category winner.

Each of the winning organizations across the categories will be empowered to further their mission with the receipt of a fully customized Defender 130 vehicle. Featuring three rows of seating for up to eight people, along with 88.9 cubic feet (2,516 litres) of load capacity, the Defender 130 vehicle is fully capable of assisting these organizations with their mission of service. The winners will collaborate with the Defender team to fully outfit their vehicle with Defender accessories required for their organization's needs, along with a custom exterior vehicle wrap.

Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America: "The 'Defender Service Awards' are a beloved initiative that we are proud to bring back for a third year. Celebrating the organizations that make a difference in our communities speaks to the core of the Defender brand that it is most powerful when it's on a mission to help others."

Peter Muriungi, CEO, CHASE Auto: "The Defender Service Awards showcase the power of community organizations and the people who dedicate their time and energy to making the world better. We are proud to expand our support this year and excited to learn more about the organizations that apply."

Entrants can nominate organizations or organizations can nominate themselves by filling out the entry form and submitting an up to three-minute video that details the organization's mission, how it addresses a need in their community and how a Defender 130 vehicle will help to further their efforts. Submissions are open from June 15, 2023, through July 21, 2023, followed by a judging period by a panel of qualified judges. The finalists' videos will be posted on Land RoverUSA.com and www.landrover.ca for public voting beginning in September, and winners will be announced in the fall 2023.

Previous winners of last year's 'Defender Service Awards' include Sauvetage Bénévole Outaouais - Ottawa Volunteer Search and Rescue for the Pelican Search and Rescue Award; Patriot Service Dogs for the dentsu x Veterans Outreach Award; Appalachian Bear Rescue for the KONG Animal Welfare Award; Mercy Chefs for the ei3 Community Services Award; and Green Lake Association for the OUTSIDE Interactive, Inc. Environmental and Conservation Award. Each winning organization was awarded with a Defender 130 vehicle to further their efforts within their respective communities. A total of $300,000 was distributed across category finalists and winning organizations.

The Defender family of models, 90, 110, 130 continue to expand and evolve to suit the many uses by their owners. New for 2024, the Defender 130 Outbound has been curated for those who enjoy the outdoor adventure lifestyle, with seating for 5, enhanced cargo area and off-road oriented accessories. A new 130 V8 model provides a premium engine with additional power and torque while still offering 8 seats across three rows. The Defender County Pack is now offered for the Defender 110 and brings paint, accessory and decal variations and a new Aluminum wheel selection, the combination of which taps the rich heritage and style of Defender vehicles.

For information on the 'Defender Service Awards' presented by CHASE, please visit LandRoverUSA.com or www.landrover.ca.

1.ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins on 06/15/23 and ends on 10/04/23. TO ENTER MUST BE 18 YEARS OR OLDER IN THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C., PUERTO RICO, OR CANADA, AN ELIGIBLE CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION, AND HAVE AT LEAST ONE DIRECTOR THAT IS 18 YEARS OR OLDER RESIDING IN THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C., PUERTO RICO, OR CANADA. Contest is void where prohibited by law. Contest subject to the complete Official Rules. Visit www.landroverusa.com/experiences/events-and-sponsorships/defender-service-awards/index.html or https://www.landrover.ca/en/experiences/sponsorship/defender-service-awards/index.html for Official Rules and prize descriptions. Sponsor: Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC, 100 Jaguar Land Rover Way, Mahwah, NJ 07495.

2.Information and rules on the 'Defender Service Awards' presented by Chase can be found here and Canadian rules here

Information about Land Rover North America products is available to consumers at www.landroverusa.com or www.landrover.ca. Visit us.media.landrover.com for news releases, high-resolution photographs and broadcast quality video footage. Additional media updates are available on Facebook (LandRoverUSA) and Twitter (@interactivelr).

About Land Rover

Since 1948 Land Rover has been manufacturing authentic 4x4s that represent true 'breadth of capability' across the model range. Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque each define the world's SUV sectors, with 80 per cent of this model range exported to over 100 countries.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM),a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly 80 million consumers and 5.7 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

