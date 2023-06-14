UPPER DECK COLLABORATES WITH MICROSOFT'S 343 INDUSTRIES TO CREATE HALO TRADING CARDS AND PRINTS

Leader in sports and entertainment collectibles introduces Halo trading cards, card games and prints

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, continues to set the industry standard for quality, authenticity and innovation in sports and entertainment collectibles and memorabilia. Today, Upper Deck announced its license agreement with Microsoft's 343 Industries', Halo, appointing Upper Deck as a producer of trading cards, trading card games, and prints featuring the legendary video game franchise. Upper Deck will soon be launching these new products that will highlight the complete catalog of games and the vast Halo universe.

"Our goal at Upper Deck is to create products and experiences that stand out from the rest, giving collectors that sense of thrill and enjoyment when they look at them, even years later," said Jason Masherah, president at Upper Deck. "Halo is one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. We're very excited to give fans the Upper Deck treatment on this Triple A title and continue to enhance our offerings to fans and collectors."

This new license will allow Upper Deck to create prints centered around the longstanding Halo franchise, giving fans the collector experience. First to release under this agreement is a trading card set that will feature a base set cards and limited-edition chase cards that highlight various aspects of the expansive Halo universe both inside and outside of the game. Some sets will include rare insert cards with autographs from people from various aspects of the Halo franchise.

"The Halo universe is massive with content spanning over two decades, so we're thrilled to collaborate with Upper Deck to bring fans amazing collectibles from all aspects of the franchise," said John Friend, Head of Halo & Xbox Consumer Products. "Upper Deck is a premiere trading card manufacturer, and we know they're committed to giving the Halo franchise and its fanbase the AAA treatment."

Upper Deck's Halo products will be available through hobby shops, as well as Upper Deck's online platform, UpperDeckEpack.com and Upper Deck Store.com . Fans can sign up for Upper Deck's mailing lists to stay tuned for all upcoming products, or follow Upper Deck's social media accounts for more information.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authenticated sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company's team of collectors pride themselves on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, intending to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

About 343 Industries

343 Industries is the developer of the blockbuster Halo series of video games and, as part of Xbox Game Studios, oversees the Halo franchise including games, original programming, novels, comics, licensed collectibles, apparel and more. "Halo Infinite," the studio's most recent game release, has achieved critical success, receiving over 60 industry awards and is the most successful game release in Halo franchise history. The studio continues to transform entertainment experiences across the Halo universe with groundbreaking projects, such as the "Halo" television series for Paramount+, in partnership with SHOWTIME and Amblin Entertainment.

