OMAHA, Neb., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Dr. Shikhar Saxena, co-founder and CEO of Milan Laser Hair Removal was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Heartland Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Dr. Saxena was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

EY Announces Dr. Shikhar Saxena of Milan Laser Hair Removal as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 Heartland Award Winner

"I am honored to be recognized by the Ernst & Young Heartland team for this esteemed award," said Dr. Saxena. "EY celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship, two qualities we emulate every day at Milan Laser. This recognition is a tribute to the collective hard work and dedication of the entire Milan Laser team across the country who work every day to help people become their most confident version of themselves."

Since its founding in 2012, Milan Laser has distinguished itself from med spas and other laser hair removal providers by staying true to its medical roots and not selling laser hair removal by the session—something nearly unheard of in the industry. What sets Milan Laser apart from the competition is its exclusive Unlimited Package™ , which comes with each body area purchased. This unique package gives clients unlimited treatments on any body area purchased—though the average client is 95%+ hair-free in seven to 10 treatments.

Milan Laser has always been a medically-focused company, and that's as true today as it was when the company began ten years ago. Its team of medical experts utilizes ongoing medical research to continuously refine its proprietary treatment protocol to ensure the safest, most effective treatments in the industry for all skin tones. Additionally, all treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals who are overseen by medical doctors.

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage, and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries, and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a Heartland award winner, Dr. Saxena is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. Milan Laser is a premier employer with 300 locations in 31 states and 1,700+ employees nationally. Laser hair removal is all Milan Laser does, performing more than 50,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and highly trained medical professionals perform all treatments. For more information, visit www.milanlaser.com .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices, and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people, and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax, and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data, and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

