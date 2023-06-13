Azalea Health Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Reinforces Commitment to Data Security and Compliance

ATLANTA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azalea Health , a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, announced the completion of its SOC 2 Type 1 certification with Cherry Bekaert LLP, in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a significant milestone for Azalea as it demonstrates the company's commitment to the industry's highest standards for managing and protecting customer data. With SOC 2 Type 1 certification, Azalea's current and prospective customers are assured that the evaluations of the company's internal systems and controls meet the relevant trust principles for privacy and security in healthcare.

Azalea customers will benefit from added layers of trust including security, availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality and privacy. SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the AICPA that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. Through the certification process, Azalea's internal controls for privacy and information security were examined, assessing compliance at a specific point in time.

"Azalea Health is committed to keeping the highest security and data protection standards in the business, and this achievement is a testament to our commitment to strong internal controls," said Khue Tran, senior vice president of operations, Azalea Health. "As a cloud-based platform, Azalea Health has always innovated technology solutions with the highest levels of security and privacy. Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification reinforces our commitment to protecting our clients' data and giving them a safe, reliable platform."

Established by the AICPA, the SOC 2 certification is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, by ensuring the assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. The SOC 2, Type 1 certification validates that Azalea follows gold standard security protocols and is committed to the data security of its customers.

SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

Azalea has already commenced efforts with Cherry Bekaert LLP on its SOC 2 Type 2 examination and is expected to complete in the next year.

