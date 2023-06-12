Global X Expands Its Digital Asset SMA Availability Via Partnership with Eaglebrook Advisors

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), will be launching two digital asset, separately managed account (SMA) strategies on the Eaglebrook Advisors platform on Tuesday, June 13th. The Global X Digital Asset Mega-Cap Index and Global X Digital Asset Mid-Cap Index strategies provide foundational exposure to the core segment of the digital asset market and are a solution for advisors seeking to gain exposure to this disruptive asset class.

These Global X Digital Asset SMA strategies are available to a growing list of more than 50 RIAs utilizing the Eaglebrook Advisors platform, a premier turnkey asset management platform for wealth management firms. The SMA structure provides a familiar investment vehicle that has several benefits such as allowing for direct ownership of digital assets, the ability to perform portfolio customization and optimization, and portfolio monitoring and reporting abilities for wealth managers.

The Global X Digital Asset indices are market capitalization weighted and may include exposure to the major segments of the digital asset market including, but not limited to, digital payments, smart contract networks, decentralized financial (DeFi) applications, and scaling solutions. The indices are rules-based, passively managed strategies and are rebalanced monthly.

"Global X has always sought to provide advisors with investment access to the cutting-edge technologies that are set to shape the economy of tomorrow. We believe digital assets and blockchain are transformative technologies which may see increased adoption in the coming years," said Adam Sze, Head of Digital Assets at Global X ETFs. "We are thrilled that this partnership allows wealth managers access to digital asset solutions crafted using Global X's thought leadership in the disruptive technology space combined with Eaglebrook's premier platform."

"As digital assets continue to gain widespread recognition, advisors have been ready to capitalize on the opportunity this asset class presents," said John Stec, Director of Digital Asset Solutions at Global X ETFs. "With this partnership, advisors can efficiently manage and serve their clients while benefiting from the expertise and reliability of Global X and Eaglebrook."

"We are very excited to partner with Global X to launch their Digital Asset SMAs on our platform," said Christopher King, Founder & CEO of Eaglebrook Advisor. "Our partnership with Global X reflects Eaglebrook' commitment to providing the wealth management market a more efficient means of accessing professionally managed digital asset investment solutions."

Global X Digital Asset Mega-Cap Index

The Global X Digital Asset Mega-Cap Index is designed to track the performance of an equally weighted basket of digital assets representing the mega-cap segment of the digital asset market. The index is comprised of the two largest digital assets by market capitalization.

The Global X Digital Asset Mid-Cap Index

The Global X Digital Asset Mid-Cap Index is designed to track the performance of a diversified basket of digital assets representing the mid-cap segment of the digital asset market. The index is comprised of the ten largest digital assets by market capitalization excluding the two largest digital assets. The weights are proportional to market capitalization, capped at 40% to promote diversification.

Both strategies are available to wealth managers on the Eaglebrook platform with a minimum investment of $10,000. Investors have direct ownership of crypto assets held at Gemini Trust Company, a custodian qualified and regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS) and 8949 tax statements are provided directly through the Eaglebrook platform.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features over 100 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.i While we are widely recognized for our Thematic Growth, Income, Commodity and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Risk Management, Digital Asset, and other solutions to suit a range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $520 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with approximately $80bn in assets under management.iii

About Eaglebrook

Eaglebrook Advisors is a turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) that provides institutional access to digital asset solutions and capabilities for wealth management firms and their clients. Eaglebrook's investment platform offers access to third-party investment manager Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs), its own advisor-driven custom digital asset SMAs, and educational resources for advisors and clients. Eaglebrook is an SEC registered investment advisor that works with over 50 RIAs and has over 650 financial advisors allocating to digital assets through the Company's TAMP. The company is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions including Castle Island Ventures, Brewer Lane Ventures, and Franklin Templeton.

For more information about Eaglebrook, its products, services, and for important disclosures, please visit www.eaglebrookadvisors.com.

RISK DISCLOSURE AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Global X Digital Assets, LLC ("GXDA") is providing this information to investment advisory clients (the "Potential Clients") of investment advisers that are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission for informational purposes only with respect to a potential opportunity to participate in GXDA's digital asset model portfolio strategies (the "Strategies"). All information provided herein and in the attached materials is subject to the terms and conditions of the definitive documents between GXDA and the registered investment advisers with respect to the Strategies. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any decision to utilize the Strategies will be made solely by the Potential Clients and their registered investment advisers. GXDA is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide any advice to Potential Clients with respect to the Strategy, and the Strategy may not be tailored to meet the unique needs or investment objectives of the Potential Client.

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses of any GXDA investment product before investing. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Digital assets are high-risk investments and may not be suitable for all investors. They may be highly volatile. Please consult your financial or tax advisor for more information. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This material is not intended as research, tax, or investment advice. There is no guarantee or assurance that the methodology used by GXDA or any of the GXDA investment products will result in any GXDA investment product achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products. There is no guarantee or assurance that an investor's investment objectives will be met through an investment into any GXDA investment product, and an investor may lose money. Investors into any GXDA investment product should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility in the price of such investment product and the possibility of significant losses. GXDA investment products involve a substantial degree of risk. Certain products may be limited to investment by accredited investors only.

For certain GXDA investment products, GXDA is the index provider. There is no guarantee or assurance that the methodology used to create the index will result in products that track that index achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index. Certain of the GXDA investment products may be subject to the risks associated with investing in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens. Because digital assets are a new technological innovation with a limited history, they are a highly speculative asset. Future regulatory actions or policies may limit the ability to sell, exchange or use a digital asset. The price of a digital asset may be impacted by the transactions of a small number of holders of such digital asset. Digital assets may decline in popularity, acceptance or use, which may impact their price. Diversification may not protect against market risk. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No compensation has been paid for any endorsements or testimonial.

i Source: Global X, as of June 2023

ii Source: Mirae Asset, as of April 2023

iii Source: Mirae Asset, as of April 2023

Contact:

Naomi Sussis

Communications Manager

nsussis@globalxetfs.com

