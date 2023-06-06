Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Resale Partnership with Innova Disc Golf

Partnership showcases both companies' resolute commitment to advancing sustainability at scale throughout North America

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Innova, the technological originator and pacesetter in Disc Golf, as its Official Resale Partner.

Winmark Corporation (PRNewsfoto/USA Hockey, Inc.,Winmark Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Together, Winmark and Innova will help extend the life of used Disc Golf equipment across North America with over 280 Play It Again Sports franchise locations – providing both sustainable and value purchasing opportunities for their customers.

"We're excited to partner with a brand like Innova, who produces quality equipment that lasts," explained Renae Gaudette, Chief Operating Officer of Winmark. "Innova has proven that they are equally as invested in growing the game of disc golf while also promoting circularity in local communities across North America. It is what makes this partnership such a good fit and why we are thrilled to be adding another iconic brand to our growing roster of exclusive resale partners."

As the Premier Sustainability Partner of Winmark & Play It Again Sports, Innova will be the presenting sponsor of one Disc Golf equipment "Sponsored Buy Drive" per year and will jointly promote content on National Recycling Day, Disc Golf Day, and other sustainability-focused holidays across social media platforms. Both companies are thrilled to be making a positive impact on the environment and communities they serve.

"We at Innova Disc Golf are thrilled to collaborate with Winmark & Play it Again Sports on a shared sustainability mission. We're driven by a commitment to promoting recycling efforts and fostering eco-conscious disc golf practices that positively impact the environment. Together, we invite disc golfers to join us in embracing a greener future and preserving the beauty of the outdoors for years to come," commented Jeff Panis, Marketing Director.

About Winmark: Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At April 1, 2023, there were 1,297 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 70 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit winmarkcorporation.com.

About Innova Disc Golf: Founded in 1983, Innova Disc Golf revolutionized the sport by creating the first disc specifically designed for disc golf, the original Eagle. With its visionary founders still actively driving the company forward, Innova Disc Golf is shaping the future of the sport through cutting-edge disc designs, sustainable manufacturing practices, and a focus on delivering exceptional quality and service. It is Innova's mission to inspire players of all levels to discover the joy and magic of disc golf.

Innova Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winmark Corporation