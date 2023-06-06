The Paley Center for Media Receives Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for Teen Transmitters Summer Internship for High School Students

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media is proud to announce receipt of a generous grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, in support of its Teen Transmitters Summer Internship for high school students. The Paley Center's high school internship program is among 1,130 projects across the country, totaling more than $31 million, that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2023 funding.

"We could not be more thrilled to receive this grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, representative of critical funding that will enable us to continue to provide best-in-class internship opportunities for the future leaders of tomorrow," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "Through our Teen Transmitters Summer Internship, we hope to inspire the next generation of media professionals and help ensure that the industry is as diverse, inclusive, and reflective as the communities it serves."

The Paley Center's highly successful Teen Transmitters program is a prestigious summer paid internship for rising juniors and seniors enrolled in NYC public high schools. This competitive program serves a diverse group of students who have demonstrated interest in media, storytelling, and journalism. Teen Transmitters builds students' media literacy and digital learning skills; creates a foundation for the creative, analytical, and technical skills needed to produce media; and introduces participants to a breadth of careers in media. For their culminating project, the students produce an original podcast.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including The Paley Center for Media's Teen Transmitters program, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design."

For more information about The Paley Center for Media and the Teen Transmitters program, visit www.paleycenter.org.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit www.arts.gov/news.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org .

