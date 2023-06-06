3iQ and Stablecorp Announce Integration to Make Investor Onboarding More Accessible and Unlock Fully Digital Funds

3iQ is leveraging Stablecorp's Onboarding-as-a-Service and Embedded Digital Money solutions to simplify access to its award-winning Global Crypto Asset Fund and unlock a new suite of fully digital funds

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ and Stablecorp, leading global digital asset financial services providers, today announced a collaboration to fully digitize onboarding and on-ramping into 3iQ's award winning Global Crypto Asset Fund ("QGCF"). This digitization, powered by Stablecorp's Onboarding-as-a-Service ("OaaS") and Embedded Digital Money solutions, will also allow 3iQ to offer a new generation of fully digital funds for the first time. These fully digital funds will be able to increase automation, global scale and efficiency as well as unlock exponential innovation in fund construction as compared to fund managers reliant on traditional fiat rails.

The Stablecorp OaaS technology creates an intuitive, compliant and secure digital flow for onboarding that is highly customized for 3iQ's specific requirements as an Exempt Market Dealer in the digital asset space. By leveraging this technology, 3iQ anticipates being able to significantly reduce onboarding time for QGCF as well as enhance and automate internal and external reporting and monitoring.

Additionally, by leveraging the Embedded Digital Money technology for future funds, 3iQ can seamlessly convert incoming fiat subscriptions to digital money, such as USDC or Stablecorp's QCAD, in a fully KYC'd environment. This significantly enhances efficiency of subscriptions and redemptions as well as global asset movement within funds, while simplifying reporting and opening novel digitally native strategies.

"3iQ has built our business on being digital asset native, including being the first regulated digital asset manager in Canada, the global first major exchange listed Bitcoin fund and the co-founders of Stablecorp. 3iQ is excited to now partner further with Stablecorp and use their technology to advance our mission of bringing regulated digital assets around the world. We are launching this with our existing funds like QGCF, but are extremely excited to roll out completely new funds under this framework through 2023 and beyond," said Fred Pye, CEO and Chairman of 3iQ.

"Digital assets and digital money move extremely quickly, and one of the challenges of using traditional fiat rails and onboarding technology is that it adds unnecessary frictions to such a revolutionary technology," said Alex McDougall, CEO of Stablecorp. "Stablecorp has partnered with 3iQ to create a solution targeted explicitly at fully digitizing the process from end to end all within one seamless user experience. The future of fund management will be entirely digital, and what 3iQ and Stablecorp have created is a key piece to unlocking this."

3iQ's new digital onboarding experience for QGCF is accessible to qualified investors on their website at www.3iq.ca. 3iQ and Stablecorp anticipate continuing to roll out additional onboarding experiences and fully digital funds throughout the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

About 3iQ

Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (3iQ) is one of Canada's leading digital asset investment fund managers. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U), and a public ether investment fund, The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U). More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and the 3iQ Ether ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets.

About Stablecorp

Stablecorp is a leading Canadian fintech firm building digital money embedded solutions in the payment, investment, supply chain finance, on-chain FX and digital asset trading space. Through its Grapes Finance Portal and API solutions, Stablecorp has created a suite of onboarding as a service and embedded digital money solutions that power a variety of financial use cases. For more information, visit https://www.stablecorp.ca and https://www.grapesfinance.com.

About QCAD

QCAD is a fully reserved digital Canadian dollar (or stablecoin) issued by Stablecorp Digital Currencies inc. QCAD is 1:1 backed with Cash and Cash equivalents held by Tetra Trust Company, a Canadian Qualified Custodian at Canadian Financial Institutions. The reserves are attested to monthly by Professional Chartered Accounting Firm Grewal Guyatt LLP. QCAD is available across the Ethereum ("ETH"), Algorand ("ALGO") and Stellar ("XLM") blockchains. Monthly attestation reports can be found here.

