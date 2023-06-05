Iconic DC Super Hero Film Being Released as a Multimedia Living Movie Experience from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Eluvio

Includes 4K UHD Feature Film and Special Features, Interactive Themed Navigation, Explorable Image Galleries, Discoverable Digital Easter Eggs, and more!

BURBANK, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, in partnership with content blockchain pioneer Eluvio, announced today the next installment of the WB Movieverse with the iconic DC Super Hero film Superman Web3 Movie Experience, available for preview at https://web3.wb.com and opening for purchase on June 9.

Superman Web3 Movie Experience (PRNewswire)

Iconic DC Super Hero Film Being Released as a Multimedia Living Movie Experience from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Eluvio

The release of Superman Web3 Movie Experience follows the 2022 first-of-its-kind Web3 entertainment offering The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition) Web3 Movie Experience.

Superman Web3 Movie Experience is a multimedia NFT for fans to own and to engage with the 1978 Richard Donner film in an exciting way. Through dynamic menu options based on iconic locations from the film, owners can watch the film in 4K UHD on desktop, mobile, tablet or TV, access special features, view image galleries and artist renderings by notable DC artists, discover digital easter eggs, as well as sell the experience in a community marketplace.

The Superman Web3 Movie Experience will be offered in standard and premium editions:

Standard edition ( $30 for 1 week from 8:00AM ET on June 9 to 7:59AM ET on June 16 ) includes an interactive location-based navigation menu, Superman: The Movie Theatrical Version, previously released special features and an image gallery featuring stills and behind the scenes galleries.

Premium edition ( $100 for 24 hours from 8:00AM ET on June 9 to 7:59AM ET on June 10 ) includes 3 different variations available for purchase separately, Truth, Justice, and Hope, each featuring an illustration of Christopher Reeves' Superman from one of three DC artists - Ivan Reiss , Ben Oliver , or Bill Sienkiewicz . Each variation includes an interactive and explorable location-based navigation menu and 3 versions of the feature film – Superman: The Movie Theatrical Version; Superman: The Movie Expanded Director's Cut; and Superman: The Movie Extended TV Edition - along with previously-released special features, and image galleries featuring costume and detail images from the Warner Bros. Archive and stills and behind the scenes galleries.

The Superman Web3 Movie Experience will include a free voucher code for a DC3 Super Power Pack: Series Superman from the DC NFT Marketplace, offering 3 randomly selected Superman comics with rarities from Common to Legendary. These packs are time-gated, open edition drops, limited to one per account. There will be new themed packs launching every few weeks, so stay tuned for updates.

Early access to all editions of the Superman Web3 Movie Experience will be available to DC Bat Cowl NFT holders at 8:00AM ET on June 8, to DC3 holders at 11:00AM ET on June 8, and to The Lord of the Rings Web3 Movie Experience holders at 2:00PM ET on June 8.

"For fans of this beloved and iconic film, Superman: The Movie is being released as an exclusive Web3 film and immersive digital collectible for the first time," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "As part of the WB Movieverse, consumers can easily watch, collect, and sell their film Web3 Movie Experiences on the blockchain, in the Movieverse marketplace. For Warner Bros., and the broader industry, Eluvio is honored to back this novel digital sell-through experience for 4K films and premium video assets – all streamed from and backed by secure blockchain access and ownership on the Eluvio Content Fabric."

The Superman Web3 Movie Experience will drop to the public on June 9, exclusively at https://web3.wb.com and will be available for purchase by credit card or crypto currency.

To participate in this novel experience, fans can create a secure, easy-to-use media wallet that acts as a digital vault and enables consumers to stream and purchase content via credit cards or crypto wallets.

The Superman Web3 Movie Experience is powered by Eluvio, pioneers of Web3 innovation throughout the media and entertainment industry. The Eluvio Content Blockchain provides a high-performance, simple-to-use, and cost-effective Web3 platform built for content. It enables Web3 native media experiences, allowing publishers and fans to directly enjoy and monetize shows, films, concerts, digital albums, digital collectibles, interactive and metaverse experiences, and more. Content creators, and their communities, benefit from a significantly more carbon-efficient and high-performance alternative to traditional platforms for content streaming, distribution, and storage, including 4K streaming, ticketing, NFT minting, and trading of premium content. Notably, in this experience, the core digital assets along with derivative NFTs are all on the blockchain, not just the token (NFT) itself. Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment and fans enjoy blockchain-backed access control and content rights enforcement, scalable attestation of ownership, smart contracts that enable distributed royalties, and content experiences that can even evolve over time.

Eluvio's Content Blockchain also provides a breakthrough in carbon-footprint efficiency in the ways it manages media and uses blockchain technology, and on-chain content ownership. Through a novel compositional and just-in-time protocol, the Eluvio Content Blockchain does not make digital file copies and significantly reduces the network storage and usage requirements as compared to traditional streaming and content distribution systems. It also uses an eco-friendly "proof-of-authority" consensus, which avoids the high energy consumption used in computational "proof-of-work" blockchains.

About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) distributes the award-winning movies, television, animation, and digital content produced by Warner Bros. Discovery to the homes and screens of millions through physical Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD retail sales and digital transactions on major streaming, video-on-demand cable, satellite, digital, and mobile channels. WBHE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, one of the world's largest distributors of entertainment programming.

About Eluvio, Inc.

Eluvio (https://eluv.io) is the content blockchain for the creator economy. The Eluvio Content Fabric is a utility blockchain network for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetization of digital content at scale. It provides live and file-based content publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, and dynamic and static distribution, and minting of derivative NFTs for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose content blockchain initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Telstra, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera, a pioneer in digital video transport technology, and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association and recognized with 11 US patents. Follow Eluvio at @EluvioInc or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eluv-io.

Superman Web3 Movie Experience (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warner Bros. Home Entertainment