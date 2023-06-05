SESAC Honors Film and Television Composers and Publishers at Annual Awards

SESAC Honors Film and Television Composers and Publishers at Annual Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC PRO hosted its annual Film & Television Composer Awards at the Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday, June 1. A group of the industry's top executives, publishers, and composers came together for the invitation-only event. The awards dinner honored SESAC's top composers in the categories of film, network television, local television, cable television, and streaming media.

(PRNewsfoto/SESAC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"It's such an honor to have our talented crew of composers and publishers together to celebrate not only their own success, but the success of their peers," said Erin Collins, SESAC's Senior Vice President, TV/Film Creative Services. "We all look forward to this night when we recognize the passion and hard work that SESAC composers bring to their craft throughout the year and honor the amazing music they create for film and television."

Nathalie Bonin was honored for the co-composition of the Grammy-winning film soundtrack, Women Warriors: The Voices of Change. Fellow award winner Ego Plum recently won the Annie Award for The Cuphead Show! In other categories, composers Christophe Beck, Danny Lux, Jason Halbert, Gabriel Mann, and Jon Ehrlich took home awards, recognizing the compositions to some of the industry's most popular shows including The Resident, Grey's Anatomy, The Kelly Clarkson Show, A Million Little Things, and many more.

Below is a full list of honorees:

FILM



Nathalie Bonin: Women Warriors: The Voices of Change

STREAMING MEDIA



Andy Grush

Bruce Miller

Christophe Beck

Christopher Tyng

Danny Lux

Ego Plum

Gabriel Mann

Jason Derlatka

John Swihart

Jon Ehrlich

Matt Mariano

Paul Buckley

Randy Newman

Taylor Stewart

Wayne Jones

CABLE Television



Ben Zebelman

Bruce Miller

Christophe Beck

Christopher Tyng

Craig Owens

Craig Sharmat

Danny Lux

Dennis C. Brown

Devin Powers

Gabriel Mann

Matt Mariano

Michael Egizi

Paul Buckley

Richard Bowers

Watt White

NETWORK Television



Danny Lux: Grey's Anatomy, Station 19



Devin Powers: Beyond the Edge



Evan Frankfort: One Team: The Power of Sports



François Hasden: 48 Hours



Gabriel Mann: A Million Little Things



Guillermo Brown: The Late Late Show with James Corden



Hagar Ben Ari: The Late Late Show with James Corden



Jason Derlatka: The Resident



Jon Ehrlich: The Resident



Michael Egizi: CBS Promos



Paul Buckley: Odd Squad



Steven Scalfati: The Late Late Show with James Corden



Tim Young: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Would Work Sound: Wild Child, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Hope in the Wild, Lucky Dog, Mission Unstoppable, Pet Vet Dream Team, Innovation Nation

Five Hundred South Songs: A Million Little Things, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19

Melywork Music: 48 Hours

Must See Music: America's Got Talent, Late Night with Seth Meyers

Songfair Inc: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Twentieth Tunes Music Inc: The Resident

Zoo to You: Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Hope in the Wild, Innovation Nation, Lucky Dog, Mission Unstoppable, One Team: The Power of Sports, Pet Vet Dream Team, Wild Child

LOCAL Television

Bob DeMarco: Extra, The Doctors

David Catalano: Maury, Judge Jerry

David Feldstein: Hearts of Heroes

Dennis C. Brown: Two and a Half Men

Devin Powers: Couples Court, Paternity Court, Whacked Out Sports

Gabriel Mann: Modern Family

Glenn Sherman: Maury

Jason Halbert: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kenny Lattimore: Divorce Court

Larry Brown: Animal Rescue, Dog Tales, Missing

Michael Egizi: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, The Drew Barrymore Show, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Hot Bench, Inside Edition, Rachael Ray

Paul Buckley: 2 Broke Girls

Would Work Sound: Free Enterprise, Hearts of Heroes, Oh Baby!, Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin

29 New Tunes Publishing: The Doctors

AND Syndicated Productions Inc: Extra

Anthem Test Vision: The King of Queens

Beginning to Roar Inc: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court

Jillian DVG Music: Maury

Must See Music: Judge Jerry, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Musica Telemundo: Suelta la Sopa

Songfair Inc: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, Entertainment Tonight, Hot Bench, Rachael Ray

Twentieth Tunes Music Inc: Modern Family

Warner Hollywood Music LLC: 2 Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men



Zoo to You: Free Enterprise, Hearts of Heroes, Oh Baby!, Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin

About SESAC PRO:

SESAC Performing Rights drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. The company represents top-tier songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including Adele, Burna Boy, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Kesha, Gabriel Mann, R.E.M., and many more. SESAC Performing Rights is a division of SESAC Music Group, a global multi-line music company.

Media Contact:

Jenna Smith

SESAC Inc.

jsmith@sesac.com

615.932.7905

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SESAC Music Group