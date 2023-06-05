Natural Grocers® Prepares Customers for a Sizzling Summer with 'Art of Grilling' Event

Enjoy special savings, freebies and recipes and more, June 9 – 11, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., kicks off grilling season with a weekend of sizzling savings and freebies at this year's 'Art of Grilling' event, June 9 – 11, 2023. Customers can also take part in a fun summer giveaway, give back to their communities, and try nutritious grilling recipes all month long.

THE ART OF GRILLING WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers believes in prioritizing the planet by offering only humanely raised meats and 100% organic produce. When customers grill with products purchased at Natural Grocers, they can be assured they are supporting local farmers, ranchers, fishermen and women who protect waterways, regenerate grasslands, reverse soil erosion and preserve habitats for future generations.

Throughout the month, Natural Grocers will be showcasing a variety of products and practices that nurture the health of humans, animals and the planet. Customers can save, learn, win and even give back with Natural Grocers' 'Art of Grilling' event.

June 1 – 30: Grilling for Good – Buy a limited-edition 'Art of Grilling' reusable bag for $1.99 and Natural Grocers will donate $1 to its local food bank.

June 2 – 24: Art of Grilling Giveaway - Natural Grocers customers can win a Yeti ® Tundra ® Haul Cooler and two Natural Grocers branded Hydro Flasks ® (valued at $470 ). i The company offers three ways to win: Count the Burgers in the June 2023 good4u SM Health Hotline ® Magazine, {N}power Spend & Win, or enter to win on Instagram.

June 2 – 24: All customers can save up to 38% off Natural Grocers Always Affordable Prices SM in every department. ii

June 9 – 11: Enjoy sizzling savings with up to 48% off items like Thousand HillsTM 100% Grass-Fed 85/15 Ground Beef ( $7.19 /16 oz), Beyond Meat® - Beyond Burger ( $3.25 /8 oz) or Paqui® Tortilla Chips (2/ $5 , 7 oz).iii

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional Father's Day promotions on groceries, gifts and giveaways throughout the store, including:

June 9 – 11: Free Reusable Bag – {N}power members will receive a free limited-edition 'Art of Grilling' reusable bag with purchase. iv

June 16 -18 : {N}power members can enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase at select Natural Grocers locations.v

'ART OF GRILLING' RECIPES & TIPS FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Known as America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, top chefs and nutrition consultants from Natural Grocers have provided a selection of good4uSM recipes and tips to grow those skills at the grill, while staying Rooted in HealthSM.

Learn more about this summer's 'Art of Grilling' event by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com or follow Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

i NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

ii Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 06/02/23 to 06/24/23 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. All discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

iii Offers are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores from 06/09/23 – 06/11/23. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

iv Limit 1 per {N}power account. In-store only. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks.

v Must be 21 or older for alcohol purchases. Alcohol products not offered at all store locations. See store for details. Please drink responsibly. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. This offer has been pre-loaded to{N}power accounts. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

