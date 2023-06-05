Monogram Health Welcomes Casey McKeon to Executive Leadership Team

Former Cigna and Humana executive named chief operating officer of fast-growing, value-based specialty provider for patients with kidney and polychronic conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, a specialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with chronic kidney disease and related metabolic disorders, has hired Casey McKeon as chief operating officer. McKeon brings more than two decades of operations management, government-sponsored health plan and executive leadership experience to the role, in which he will be responsible for bolstering the continued successful deployment of Monogram's innovative in-home care delivery model.

Casey McKeon has been named Chief Operating Officer of Monogram Health. (PRNewswire)

"Casey is a demonstrated leader with notable experience driving systemic growth and operational efficiency," said Monogram Health CEO Mike Uchrin. "His extensive background managing complex health plan programs for patients with complex conditions – combined with his focus on delivering results that improve quality and affordability for patients and providers alike – deeply aligns with our own mission and vision of transforming kidney and polychronic care delivery across America."

Prior to joining Monogram, McKeon served as general manager of strategy & operations for Cigna's government business segment. Prior to that, he was president of CareAllies, a Cigna company, and was part of the integration team that shepherded the Cigna-HealthSpring acquisition, eventually being named COO and market manager for the Mid-Atlantic region. McKeon also served as a director of Medicare at Humana. He earned his bachelor's degree in marketing and Spanish language and literature from the University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business.

"I have been impressed with Monogram's rapid growth and noble mission since my first exposure to the company," McKeon said. "Their innovative model is truly transforming care delivery and improving quality of life for tens of thousands of Americans navigating multiple chronic diseases. I am proud to become part of the team and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading value-based specialty provider of in-home evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, including chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. The company deploys an innovative in-home care delivery model and

technology-driven array of evidence-based clinical services, including complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the way health care is delivered for those with polychronic conditions. This innovative model of care has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, TPG Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, as well as other leading strategic and financial investors, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans and risk-bearing providers to care for patients across 35 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here .

