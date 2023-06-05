JMGO Launches N1 Series: Triple Color Laser Gimbal Projectors for Cinematic Wonder Anywhere

Building upon the success on Kickstarter, JMGO is now bringing cinema-grade visuals and unparalleled portability to audiences worldwide

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO, a pioneer of smart projectors, proudly announces the launch of the N1 Series, a collection of triple color laser gimbal projectors, on Amazon US and its global website.

The N1 Series projectors, comprising the N1 Ultra, N1 Pro, and N1, feature JMGO's state-of-the-art triple color laser engine and incorporate an integrated gimbal design, delivering a captivating cinematic experience anywhere, anytime. Rated at 800 CVIA Lumens1, the N1 is a portable 1080P lifestyle projector that can be effortlessly carried single-handedly. The N1 Pro enhances the picture quality with its higher brightness of 1,500 CVIA Lumens and native 1080P resolution. As the flagship model, the N1 Ultra projects a brilliant 4K image at 2,200 CVIA Lumens and has already gained significant acclaim and support from movie enthusiasts, renowned technology publications, and even filmmakers through an immensely successful crowdfunding campaign.

Cinema-grade Visuals Trusted by Oscar-winning Filmmakers

Following the triumphant conclusion of the crowdfunding project in April, the "performance beast" has reached the hands of early backers, many of whom have begun sharing their firsthand experiences on social media. Notably, Academy-Award-winning filmmakers Adam Leipzig, Edd Lukas, and Rachel Morrison have enthusiastically embraced the N1 Ultra, both in their homes and workplaces.

"The acknowledgment we have received from movie enthusiasts, professional producers, and independent reviews affirms that triple color laser technology is the right path to pursue," said Will Wang, Chief Product Office of JMGO. "Through continuous innovation in optical technology, we aim to lead and transform the projector industry."

A Performance Beast Powered by Proprietary Laser Technology

At the heart of the N1 Series lies the cutting-edge MALC (Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control) Triple Color Laser Optics, a revolutionary optical technology that JMGO's engineers have spent two years developing and perfecting. Laser technology stands as the most advanced and powerful projection light source and has been widely adopted in high-end theaters. Laser-based projectors offer unparalleled brightness, contrast, and color gamut coverage that LED models can hardly match, all while demonstrating remarkable durability compared to lamp-based projectors. The N1 Series harnesses triple color laser, the finest laser solution that directly emits three distinct lasers—red, green, and blue—to produce a broad color gamut at 110% BT.2020 with utmost accuracy (Delta E<1), eliminating the need for a phosphor wheel or filters. The remarkable performance of the MALC laser engine has garnered recognition and recommendations from esteemed reviewers at Trusted Reviews, Android Central, Gizmodo, and more.

JMGO's proprietary optical technology further enhances the experience offered by triple color laser technology. In close collaboration with Nichia, JMGO has developed the Modularized Laser Stacking Technology, providing 10 to 15% higher optical efficiency, reducing the size by 40%, and lowering production costs by 30%. Consequently, JMGO has successfully compacted the laser engine into a sleek case, making triple color laser projectors, often associated with premium offerings, accessible to a broader range of users.

JMGO also introduces the Dynamic Light Speckle Reducer Technology (LSR) to address the common challenge of laser speckles faced by triple color laser projectors. This module leverages random and frequent vibration of a diffuser to counteract the interference between the red, green, and blue beams, which causes laser speckles. As a result, it effectively reduces the distracting artifacts by over 96%.

Additionally, the MALC laser engine incorporates the Quad Layered Diffuser System, utilizing a diffuser lens with 400 miniature partitions to achieve a brightness uniformity of over 95%, surpassing the industry average of 85%.

Next-level Portability and Adjustability

The N1 Series empowers users to take the triple color laser-powered cinema experience with them wherever they go. Unlike most portable models available on the market, which often require additional objects like books to adjust the projection angle, JMGO's designers have ingeniously integrated the laser-powered cinema into a gimbal-like stand. This innovation allows the projector to pan and tilt horizontally and vertically, offering users the flexibility to enjoy their favorite shows on the ceiling by simply pointing the lens upward, without the need for a dedicated stand.

Setting up the projector is a breeze—users only need to point the lens at the desired projection surface, akin to operating a spotlight. As the angle changes, the Instant Gimbal-like Display Correction runs concurrently to ensure a sharp and focused image. Whether users are relaxing at home, hosting backyard parties, or venturing into the great outdoors, the N1 Series is always ready to keep them entertained.

Pricing and Availability

The N1 Ultra, N1 Pro, and N1 can be purchased on Amazon US and JMGO's global website at prices of US$2,299, US$1,699, and US$999, respectively. The N1 Series will also launch on Amazon France and Germany in July.

About JMGO

Since 2011, JMGO has committed to delivering immersive large-screen experiences in diverse forms of portability and versatility. Integrating functional design and high-quality entertainment, JMGO strives to build an industry-first all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem that encompasses terminal + content + platform + software to a global market.

Note

CVIA Lumens is the latest brightness standard set by the China Video Industry Association. It specifies the measurement of brightness with a color temperature ranging from 6000K to 18000K , and the color deviation value Duv should not exceed ±0.015, based on 9-point testing of the white field.

