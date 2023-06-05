Deltek Releases Its Newest Version of Costpoint with Enhanced Design and Functionality, Including Streamlined Capabilities Focused on Small and Mid-sized Firms

The latest evolution of Deltek Costpoint enables government contractors of all sizes to automate and innovate critical processes and operations

HERNDON, Va., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced the newest version of its industry-leading ERP for government contractors, Costpoint. This release builds upon Deltek's 40 years of experience developing project-based ERPs, adding enhanced functionality, new innovative features, and a forward-thinking design specifically built for managing government contracts and operations.

Deltek - Know more. Do more. (PRNewsfoto/Deltek) (PRNewswire)

Highlights of this newest release include a streamlined time entry experience, overall usability improvements, and a new offering for small and medium-sized businesses looking for a purpose-built ERP. Costpoint 8.2 furthers Deltek's commitment to leading the government contracting industry by:

Automating everyday tasks: Costpoint 8.2 has improved time entry experience with automatic email reminders to streamline timekeeping for government contractors. Additional enhancements and capabilities in Project Accounting, Source to Pay, and Capture and Contract Management, further automate key business processes.

Bringing more innovation to the project lifecycle: With an increased use of Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Character Recognition, businesses can use Costpoint to work smarter and make better business decisions.

Improving the user experience: This release has simplified navigation and a customizable welcome screen, to make it easier for users to quickly get to the task at hand.

Available with Costpoint 8.2, Deltek now provides small and mid-sized businesses an offering with only the essential capabilities that small and mid-sized firms need to move to a compliant ERP, helping those companies get up and running on Costpoint more quickly.

With this latest release, Costpoint remains committed to helping government contracts deliver successful projects with a trusted ERP solution.

"Deltek has a responsibility to innovate Costpoint, lower the cost of compliance, and help customers gain efficiencies around the project lifecycle," said Warren Linscott, SVP and Chief Product Officer of Deltek. "Costpoint 8.2 delivers an improved user experience and provides innovations that improve project execution. With this release, we are introducing a new time user experience, dark mode, in-app learning guides and hundreds of new features that make Costpoint easier than ever to use. That means less time on compliance & operations and more time winning new contracts and delivering exceptional projects."

Learn more about the latest evolution of Deltek Costpoint.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com

