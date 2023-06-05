AiRISTA Hires Wyatt Meek As New Global VP of Sales To Address Surging RTLS Demand

SPARKS, Md., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRISTA, a leader in Real Time Location Services solutions (RTLS), is pleased to announce the addition of Wyatt Meek to its leadership team. In his role as Global Vice President of Sales, Wyatt will guide AiRISTA's market expansion in what is becoming a period of rapid growth for the RTLS industry.

"Navigating the opportunity ahead of us requires a skilled individual with a proven record," said Sy Sajjad, founder and CEO of AiRISTA. "Wyatt's hire was an easy decision and helps complete the leadership team we have carefully assembled."

Prior to joining AiRISTA, Wyatt held a number of executive level positions in Sales, Marketing, and Business Development. Most recently Wyatt was the Global Industry Director for Healthcare, Education, Retail, and Financial Services at Cisco Systems where he focused on industry marketing, sales enablement, and business development. "I am thrilled to be part of the AiRISTA team. For the majority of my career, I have focused on helping customers achieve their desired business outcomes through the integration of technology with new processes. By joining the technology leader in RTLS, I look forward to working with customers and partners across industries to bring new use cases to life."

Before joining Cisco Systems, Wyatt was the VP Sales & Marketing at V I Engineering, a professional services firm in the manufacturing industry. Wyatt holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and executive certificates from Harvard Business School and the Kellogg School of Management.

About AiRISTA

AiRISTA's Location Services Solutions are the heart of some of the world's largest RTLS deployments representing hundreds of thousands of end points per customer in demanding environments like the California Department of State Hospitals, the US Defense Health Service, and Fortune 500 companies. AiRISTA was recognized as a LEADER in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services for a second consecutive year (click for the complementary 2023 report). For details visit our web site or contact us for a demo (salesinfo@airista.com).

