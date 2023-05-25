Supermicro CEO Delivers Keynote Address on the Latest System Innovations and Storage Solutions for Green AI and Sustainability

TAIPEI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, 2023 (COMPUTEX 2023), Supermicro's president and CEO Charles Liang will deliver a COMPUTEX CEO Keynote on the latest technology and system innovations supporting varied dynamic markets. Mr. Liang will talk about and showcase the latest technological developments and opportunities propelling the growth of artificial intelligence and cloud computing, as well as highlight strategies for deploying Total IT Solutions with a focus on green computing and sustainability.

Supermicro's booth will highlight the latest servers supporting Intel's 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, and the new generation of NVIDIA H100 GPU Accelerators.

To learn more about Supermicro's presence at COMPUTEX 2023, please visit: https://learn-more.supermicro.com/computex

What: Supermicro Keynote Address with Charles Liang:

Where: Room 701, 7F, Hall 2, Nangang Exhibition Center (or online)

When: June 1, 2023, (Thursday) (GMT+8) 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

What: Forum Presentation with Mory Lin – Redefined Performance at The Edge Computing for AIoT and Telecom Open RAN Modern Workload Optimization

Where: 1F, Hall 2, Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei

When: May 31, 2023 (Wednesday) (GMT+8) 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

What: Supermicro Booth

Where: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F Booth M0320

When: May 30, 2023, thru June 2, 2023

COMPUTEX 2023 will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 & Hall 2, from May 30 to June 2 with over 1,000 exhibitors from 26 countries using 3,000 booths. In addition, TAITRA will organize COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum, where CEOs and senior executives from global tech giants share their insights and key industry issues. Sign up for COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum: https://event.taiwantradeshows.com.tw/zh-tw/events/74/index.html. For more details about the related events, please visit the TAITRA's COMPUTEX official website: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

About Supermicro:

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

