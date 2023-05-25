Point Predictive Unveils 2023 Auto Lending Fraud Roundtable Speakers, Announces Pro Racing Driver and 2023 Indianapolis 500 Driver Katherine Legge as Special Guest

Signs on as Branded Sponsor for Katherine Legge's 2023 Indianapolis 500 Race with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Predictive, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) fraud solutions for the lending industry, today announced the speakers and topics for its 2023 Auto Lending Fraud Roundtable. The event will be held in person on June 6th at the Renaissance Dallas in Plano, TX. Seats are limited, so please register here at the link www.pointpredictive.com/roundtable2023, and a Point Predictive representative will contact you to confirm your attendance.

The special in-person guest for the event will be Katherine Legge, a pro racing driver and 2023 Indy 500 entrant. Rahal Letterman Lanigan owner and legendary Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal will be featured in a personal video message. Point Predictive has also signed on as a branded sponsor for Katherine Legge's 2023 Indy 500 race, further solidifying its commitment to fighting fraud in automotive dealerships and lenders.

"We're thrilled to have Katherine as our special guest for this year's Auto Lending Fraud Roundtable," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "Her experiences as a pro racing driver and her insights on perseverance are invaluable to our industry, and we're proud to be associated with her as a branded sponsor. We hope to have as big of an impact in fighting fraud in the automotive space as she has had in racing."

The event will feature a diverse lineup of speakers and topics, including:

David Maimon , the Director at Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Center and Principal Product Manager at Geocomply, who will present evidence of an elaborate, sophisticated, and domestic illicit supply chain of stolen and synthetic identities and how it impacts auto lenders in his session called Identity Theft and the Underground Fraud Ecosystem.

Sergeant Darren Schlosser with the Houston Police Department Auto Theft Division and Dave Navarro with The Orange County Auto Theft Task Force will share their findings from the front lines of fraud in their session, Perspectives from the Front Lines of Auto Fraud .

Eric LeFlore , Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer at Crescent Bank, will share his experience with building a fraud team and how he leverages Point Predictive's fraud analysts to help identify synthetic identities, income/employment misrepresentation, and bad actors in his session called Spotlight on the Network Effect with Crescent Bank .

The event will also feature a session called Shapeshifters - The Ever-Changing Patterns of Auto Fraud in the Age of AI, where Point Predictive's Co-founder and Chief Fraud Strategist Frank McKenna will share stunning statistics on the growth in fraud and hidden fraud patterns and trends.

"We're excited to bring together this group of experts to share their knowledge and insights on the latest trends and tactics used by fraudsters in the auto lending industry," said Grace. "The Auto Lending Fraud Roundtable is an opportunity for industry leaders to come together, learn from each other, and find ways to collaborate and combat fraud more effectively."

For more information on the 2023 Auto Lending Fraud Roundtable or to register for the event, please visit www.pointpredictive.com/roundtable2023

