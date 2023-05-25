Destination Canada Receives Global Recognition For Business Event Sustainability

The IMEX-EIC Innovation in Sustainability Award recognized Destination Canada's business event sustainability advancements through the Canadian Business Event Sustainability Plan

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Destination Canada , the national tourism organization, is proud to be the recipient of the 2023 IMEX-EIC Innovation in Sustainability Award , acknowledging the organization's commitment to driving sustainability and innovation through the Canadian Business Event Sustainability Plan . Launched in the spring of 2022, Destination Canada's Canadian Business Event Sustainability Plan is a first-of-its-kind national program aimed at improving the economic, socio-cultural, and environmental sustainability practices of business events hosted in Canada.

Destination Canada Logo (CNW Group/Destination Canada) (PRNewswire)

"This is a remarkable recognition for Canada and our business events community. It signals that Destination Canada has laid down a marker for change, globally, alongside our city partners," says Marsha Walden, President and Chief Executive Officer, Destination Canada. "We're on track to building a more resilient, sustainable and regenerative future for tourism."

Adds Virginie De Visscher, Senior Director, Business Events, accepting the award for Destination Canada. "We've always said that sustainability requires a collaborative approach. This reaffirms that we are all in this together as we work to reach our industry's target of net zero. We are so grateful to be recognized — and look forward to continuing to drive change within our industry by showing the environmental, socio-cultural and economic impacts of sustainable business events."

Granted annually, IMEX-EIC Innovation in Sustainability Award nominations are evaluated by a global panel of judges across the business events sector based on a set criterion that measures:

Innovation

Collaboration

Economic, socio-cultural, and environmental impact

Legacy

Commitment to continuous improvement

Commitment to industry education

"A big congratulations to Destination Canada! As the industry sets its sights on adapting to Net Zero targets, the need for innovation increases. The creativity and commitment to collaboration evident in this year's entrants has been really inspiring to see." says Carina Bauer, CEO, IMEX Group.

Events Industry Council (EIC) CEO Amy Calvert adds, "The IMEX-EIC Innovation in Sustainability Award champions the organizations and leaders whose actions are creating a positive impact on the environment and communities, as well as strengthening the global business events industry as a whole. The IMEX-EIC Innovation in Sustainability Award places a very deliberate focus on innovation, creative thinking, and collaboration. This plan along with a culture that supports accelerating impact through the power of the collective is one that serves as a model for our industry."

To date, sixteen Canadian destinations are participating in the Global Destination Sustainability Index (GDS-Index) as part of the Canadian Business Events Sustainability Plan. These destinations are: Banff Lake Louise, Calgary, Charlottetown, Edmonton, Halifax, Kelowna, Montréal, Niagara Falls, Ottawa, Québec City, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, and Winnipeg. Once complete in the spring of 2024, the Canadian Business Event Sustainability Plan will provide turnkey economic, socio-cultural, and environmental sustainability programs to global clients to drive action, raise standards, and propel the entire business event industry toward being more sustainable.

Quotes

"A year ago, almost to the day, Destination Canada launched its Canadian Business Event Sustainability Plan at IMEX Frankfurt 2022 under the leadership of Virginie De Visscher (Senior Director, Business Events, Destination Canada). A true champion for sustainability and someone whose passion and dedication toward continuous learning goes well beyond the workplace, this award is a testament to Virginie's approach. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with our industry as we continue to drive action and raise the standards for business event sustainability in Canada."

Chantal Sturk-Nadeau

Executive Director, Business Events, Destination Canada

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the quality of life of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. We believe that Canada's diversity, its greatest asset, is also what touches travelers' hearts most deeply.

Our mission is to influence supply, and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad. In addition, our Business Events team leverages in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors.

Our work in destination development ensures that we are able to sustain a premier four-season tourism economy that is regenerative in nature — supporting our economy and the environment.

Destination Canada's Business Events team is charged with growing Canada's share of international business events by promoting the country's unique meeting, convention, and incentive event possibilities. By driving awareness of Canada's leading economic strengths and how local knowledge capital can elevate business events, Destination Canada's Business Events team helps international organizations meet with purpose in Canada.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

