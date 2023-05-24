Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Valo Health to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

BOSTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, Inc. ("Valo"), the technology company focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence, today announced that its founder and CEO, David Berry, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 7, 2023, at 2:30-2:55 pm ET in New York. Valo is also hosting 1x1 meetings with investors on June 7.

Valo Health LLC (PRNewsfoto/Valo Health LLC)
Valo Health LLC (PRNewsfoto/Valo Health LLC)(PRNewswire)

About Valo Health
Valo Health, Inc ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence-driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational Platform is an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, New York, and San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

Con­tacts:
Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Finan­cial Offi­cer, gbell@valohealth.com
Media: Kate Clayton, Cor­po­rate Com­mu­ni­ca­tions, kclayton@valohealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valo-health-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-301833119.html

SOURCE Valo Health, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.