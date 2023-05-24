e-PAQ global shipping showcased at SubSummit by Asendia USA, founding member & SUBTA Resource Partner

PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA, SUBTA founding member and longstanding SUBTA Resource Partner, will exhibit at SubSummit being held May 31 – June 2, 2023 at the Sheraton Dallas. SubSummit is hosted by the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) and is the world's largest meetup of subscription, membership, and recurring revenue brands.

Asendia logo (PRNewswire)

Asendia USA is uniquely positioned to help subbox sellers reach more consumers around the globe.

Asendia USA currently delivers parcels worldwide for several top brands in the subscription box industry. With over 35 years in international shipping and a trusted range of e-PAQ shipping solutions specially designed for online retailers selling globally, Asendia USA is excited to demonstrate to SubSummit attendees the many ways we can optimize international delivery costs, use our expertise and innovations to improve the shopper's experience, and reduce the time and cost of managing cross-border deliveries for subscription boxes.

SubSummit is attended by many of the nation's top subscription box sellers. Asendia USA currently delivers subscription boxes worldwide for several top brands and is uniquely positioned to help subbox sellers reach more consumers around the globe. By offering shoppers a more flexible choice of options for international shipping and ensuring products reach cross-border subscribers in the same condition they left the USA, subbox sellers can increase their global subscription base.

Asendia USA's e-commerce experts will also be available at SubSummit to speak with subbox sellers that have put sustainability at the top of their priorities. International shipments through Asendia are 100% carbon neutral, making Asendia USA a perfect fit for subscription box companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

"Asendia USA has attended SubSummit in the past, and it has proved to be a very successful show for us," says Douglas Longobardi, Executive Vice President, Sales, Asendia USA. "We have made some great friends from this event and are really looking forward to catching up with everyone in person!"

Nick Agnetti, Enterprise Sales Executive for Asendia USA, says, "The subscription-based business community is tight-knit. I've been very fortunate to have been involved with SubSummit since its inception and genuinely look forward to getting in front of everyone during the 2023 SubSummit show in Dallas, TX to learn about each other's businesses and share insights related to the impact of international growth and box deliveries. It's going to be a great show!"

SubSummit attendees can learn more about Asendia USA's solutions for subbox sellers by visiting Booth #709.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc