DATAMARK Names Rob Sterner Vice President and National Director

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, today announced that the firm has named Rob Sterner Vice President and National Director, DATAMARK. In his new role, Mr. Sterner will lead all efforts to grow DATAMARK's client roster and expand its portfolio of local, regional, state and federal government entities that leverage GIS data for public safety and emergency response.

"DATAMARK is the go-to authority on GIS data for public safety, supporting addressing authorities, Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) and GIS analysts in the successful transition to Next Generation 9-1-1," said Dan Kieny, President, Consulting and Technology Solutions, at Michael Baker International. "With Rob's diverse experience and proven track record in the public safety technology space, I am confident that our DATAMARK team will continue to broaden our portfolio of business and provide valuable insights, leadership and mentorship to our clients, as well as educate, advocate and innovate, to enhance emergency number services and create a faster, more resilient system."

Mr. Sterner joins DATAMARK with more than 25 years of public and private sector experience spanning public safety communications, technology and services, as well as county and state government legislation and administration. He spent the last 15 years primarily focused on Business Development in the public safety technology space.

Most recently, Mr. Sterner served as Senior Vice President, Business Development, at Mission Critical Partners, and before entering the public safety technology space, he served in various public sector roles, including as Project/Fiscal Services Manager for the County of York (Pennsylvania) Commissioners' Office, Local Government Policy Specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Executive Staff for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, and Professional Staff for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Education and the Workforce. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from York College of Pennsylvania.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

