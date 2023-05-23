VIVATECH 2023, A PROGRAM TO ANSWER EUROPEANS' CONCERNS TOWARDS NEW TECHNOLOGIES

PARIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Technology, Europe's largest startup and tech event, is back for its 7th edition, which will take place from June 14th to 17th in Paris at Porte de Versailles.

COVERING MAJOR CHALLENGES FACING PEOPLE AND THE PLANET

According to a recent study conducted by VivaTech with Harris Interactive Toluna in April 2023:

68% of Europeans consider start-ups to be trustworthy in addressing major environmental challenges.

70% of Europeans believe that FemTech will contribute to more equality between men and women by developing technology to help fill the gap.society.

66% of Europeans believe that AI will not have a negative impact on society, underlining the opportunities that major technology innovations present, rather than acting as athreat.

THEMES TO ADDRESS SOCIETAL CHALLENGES

VivaTech champions initiatives that strive to have a positive impact on society, playing a unique role in the European and global technology ecosystems. Once again, VivaTech is bringing together the brightest minds in technology to share their vision for the future on the leading topics and trends of our time.

TECH TO WATCH - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)

TECH FOR GOOD (ENERGY / CLIMATE TECH)

INCLUSION AND DIVERSITY (including FEMTECH)

FUTURE OF SPORT

GATHERING THE BRIGHTS TECH ECOSYSTEM

Over 4 days, the biggest thought leaders, tech visionaries, heads of state and industry icons share their insights and discuss the major business and societal challenges. VivaTech sources breakout technologies and the most promising startups, acting as an accelerator for business and innovation.

MEET THE BRIGHTEST MINDS IN TECH

Bob Metcalfe (Turing Award 2022, inventor of the ethernet)

Yann Lecun (Chief Scientist AI Meta)

Hans Vestberg (CEO Verizon)

Jonas Prising (President & CEO ManPowerGroup)

Ana Paula de Jesus Assis (General Manager EMEA IBM)

Alexandre Bompard (CEO Carrefour)

Dava Newman (Director MIT Media Lab)

Cyril Chiche (Co-founder & CEO of LYDIA)

Thomas Dohmke (CEO Github)

Aude Guo (Innovafeed)

MAJOR INSTITUTIONAL GUESTS

Lee Young (Minister of SMBs and startups of South Korea)

Tony Elumelu (Chairman of Heirs Holdings, TransCorp PLC, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation)

Larry Summers (Former Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton)

SPORT INDUSTRY PIONEERS

Blaise Matuidi (International footballer and Founder of Origins)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Tennis player, former world number 5)

Nicolas Maurer (CEO Team Vitality)

*Source Harris interactive Toluna : Study carried out online between 19 – 24 April 2023. Sample of 3 129 Europeans comprising 3 representative samples of the national population aged 18 or over in each of the following countries : France (1 029 people), Germany (1 035 people) and United Kingdom (1 065 people). Representativeness is ensured by the quota method and an adjustment applied to the following variables: gender, age, employment and region of residence of respondents in each country.

