Placemakr Launches Its First Luxury Condo Hotel Project With Placemakr South Gulch in Nashville, TN.

In partnership with CA South, condominium owners will be able to own Placemakr units for the first time

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr , a flexible-use multifamily and hospitality property operator and investor, today announced its expansion into the condo hotel market in partnership with CA South , a Nashville-based real estate development company. Placemakr will operate the majority of the building as high-end furnished rentals for CA South's latest luxury condo development project, Hyve.

Hyve is a collection of 83 premier short-term rental-eligible residences in the heart of Pie Town, offering impeccable finishes and amenities within close proximity to the Convention Center, Broadway, and SoBro in Downtown Nashville. The property was designed by Alex Pettas Architecture and Barnett Design Studio. Placemakr will act as both property manager and hospitality operator of Hyve units, providing the company's signature blend of home and hospitality to the property. This partnership will create a powerful combination of excellence in design and experience for owners and guests.

"At Placemakr we are constantly striving to push the boundaries and exceed expectations within the real estate and hospitality fields. We are excited to announce this expansion, alongside the new and exciting function of our business," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder at Placemakr. "This is the first opportunity for individual condo owners and investors to own a Placemakr property, and we are thrilled to be breaking new ground in the high-end luxury condo market. This venture further demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing exceptional value to our partners."

Hyve has cultivated a number of unique partnerships with designers and brands including frenchCALIFORNIA , ThirdHome , and The Home Edit. Specifically, Hyve features 20 units designed and furnished by frenchCALIFORNIA, an AD Pro Directory founding member.

As another innovative collaboration, Hyve allows for complimentary access to ThirdHome's luxury vacation platform. Lastly, The Home Edit will be offering buyers the opportunity to have their spaces organized and designed by The Home Edit team.

"This project is a first of its kind for Nashville and represents a new wave of quality and design for the city. Placemakr is the perfect partner to oversee operations of the property and create this unique opportunity for our buyers," said Megan Aubale Epstein, CEO and Founder of CA South. "We greatly respect and admire the Placemakr brand and the professionalism they bring to everything they do. Hyve provides exceptional value and an innovative approach for participants seeking to participate in this unique Nashville hotel-flexible living product."

To learn more about the Hyve property, please visit https://hyvenashville.com/ .

About Placemakr

Placemakr is a flex-use hospitality and residential operator, and real estate investor. Its tech-enabled operating platform allows the company to blur the line between hospitality and home, delivering the best experiences of both in a single building. Placemakr's curated spaces in hand-picked neighborhoods allow its guests and residents the flexibility to stay for a night, a year, or anywhere in between. Visit placemakr.com to learn more.

About CA South

CA South is a vertically integrated Nashville-based commercial real estate development and investment management company specializing in ground-up construction projects across both residential and industrial sectors. With over $500M of projects currently underway and another $1 Billion of projects in the pipeline, CA South is one of the fastest growing middle market development companies in the United States. CA South is led by Meg Epstein, who has won numerous awards including 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year, Most Admired CEOs, Power 100 Deal Maker, In Charge for Real Estate Development, and others. To learn more visit www.CASouthDevelopment.com .

About frenchCALIFORNIA

frenchCALIFORNIA is a globally minded interior design and branding studio creating unmatched commercial and residential interiors. Founded by Paris-born Guillaume Coutheillas, frenchCALIFORNIA has forged lasting relationships with the world's top collectible design and art galleries, real estate developers and collectors, curating unmatched interiors.

Composed of a team from all backgrounds and walks of life, frenchCALIFORNIA embodies a multicultural ethos with all of their projects, bringing inspiration from many countries, cultures and genres to their design aesthetic. frenchCALIFORNIA's interior design capabilities include turnkey residential renovations and interior furnishings, art curation, concept development, creative direction, model residence staging, commercial, exhibition and commercial design and FF&E selection. frenchCALIFORNIA also has a Graphic Design and Branding studio specializing in Residential, Commercial, Lifestyle and Architectural clients, providing services such as brand identity, digital development, floor plan design, wayfinding and more.

frenchCALIFORNIA's projects have been featured in ArtNet News, Architectural Digest, Robb Report, Galerie, Modern Luxury, 1stDibs Introspective Magazine, Cultured, The Design Designboom, Edit, Living Etc., Wallpaper*, Dezeen, Elle Decor, House Beautiful, Town & Country, Departures, Interior Design Magazine among many others. frenchCALIFORNIA has been recognized by various design award committees including The Interior Design Society of America, as a recipient of the 2021 360 Design Excellence Award and has been selected as an Honoree for the Interior Design Magazine's NYCxDESIGN Award and the Architect's Newspaper Interiors award.

frenchCALIFORNIA has participated in world-renowned showcases and fairs including Salon Art + Design, where the firm designed the Collectors Lounge for the 2022 edition of the fair.

Most recently, frenchCALIFORNIA revealed a paint collaboration in partnership with San Francisco-based paint company, Color Atelier, and is developing their first object line.

