First SeaWorld Park Outside of the U.S. Now Open Bringing Inspiring Animal Encounters, Educational Programs and Marine-life Attractions to a New Region of the World

Park opening extends SeaWorld's global mission to a new region of the world informed by nearly 60 years of world-class animal care and expertise

Becomes first SeaWorld location outside of the U.S., the first marine life theme park in the region, and the first new SeaWorld park in 30+ years

New park and recently opened rescue and research center are Global Humane certified, signifying a high standard of animal care

ORLANDO, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld is proud to announce that SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is now open, extending the mission of marine animal conservation, education and inspiration to the UAE region. The park opening is also a significant milestone for SeaWorld as the first location outside of the U.S., the first marine life theme park in the UAE region, and the first new SeaWorld park in more than 30 years. Opened in February and adjacent to the park, Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue is the first dedicated marine rescue and rehabilitation center in the UAE. Both facilities are animal welfare certified by Global Humane, the international brand of American Humane. SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi's zoological, conservation and educational efforts are informed by nearly 60 years of SeaWorld's world-class animal care experience at its U.S. parks in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. As the first marine life theme park in the region, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will allow guests to experience up-close animal encounters, educational programs marine-life themed rides and attractions that will engage guests to care about marine life.

"It's a momentous day for our fans and for us at SeaWorld as we see the culmination of years of intensive planning and collaboration with our partners at Miral to bring to the region our mission of experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world," said Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "With the innovation, dynamic animal habitats and immersive nature of this park, we are bringing a next-generation experience to an entirely new region of the world that is very exciting to visit and enjoy."

Spanning five indoor levels over 183,000 sqm, the park tells a captivating One Ocean story, taking guests on an incredible journey of discovery from the poles to the tropics, seamlessly blending learning and fun across eight immersive realms that show guests how they are connected to the ocean, and how the ocean connects all of us. Each of the realms is uniquely themed and intricately designed, transporting guests to different marine environments found across the globe starting at Abu Dhabi Ocean and continuing to One Ocean before discovering MicroOcean, Endless Ocean, Tropical Ocean, Rocky Point and the Arctic and Antarctica Realms of Polar Ocean.

The park's animal habitats in the realms were designed according to the highest industry standards by leading animal care specialists, scientists, and engineers, using cutting-edge technologies and a welfare-focused approach to emulate natural environments and provide an immersive experience not only for the animals, but also for guests. This is the first Global Humane certification in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and signifies the high standard of animal care SeaWorld provides. The new park joins the family of three U.S. SeaWorld parks, all of which have maintained American Humane certification for many years, among other important animal welfare accreditations.

Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane said, "Our first certification in the region provides an opportunity to recognize the extensive reach of the animal welfare movement at zoos, aquariums, and conservation parks around the world. We are thrilled that SeaWorld has met the standards to become Global Humane Certified in this region, joining their sister parks in the U.S. that have long exemplified a high standard of animal care."

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is owned and operated by Miral, the leading developer of award-winning entertainment and leisure destinations and attractions in Abu Dhabi. Upon its opening, H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, "Today, we have made history by launching SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island. It is a landmark attraction that is unparalleled in the region on every level. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi represents the next generation of theme parks and will undoubtedly inspire guests to care for and protect our precious marine life for years to come."

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi features up-close animal encounters, experiences, and presentations to learn about the unique characteristics and behaviors of fascinating marine animals including dolphins, sharks and sea turtles. As guests venture through the park, entertainment is all around with more than 20 strolling characters and performances each day. Guests can refuel throughout their One Ocean journey at 17 different dining experiences, ranging from quick on-the-go snacks to fine dining. For those who love to shop, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi offers 13 retail outlets where guests can find unique souvenirs, gifts and merchandise to commemorate their visit. For more information, please visit: www.seaworldabudhabi.com.

