CG Cosmetic, the pioneer in breast augmentation, is launching the revolutionary Face PET Lift!

MIAMI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Cosmetic, a leading cosmetic surgery center known for its pioneering work in breast augmentation, is proud to announce the launch of a revolutionary new procedure for the face, the Face PET Lift.

Dr. De Souza designed the PET technique between 2003 and 2005, and it is the first rejuvenation and facial cosmetic procedure developed 100% in anatomical models before applying it clinically. The Face PET Lift is just the latest addition to CG Cosmetic's portfolio of innovative cosmetic procedures. (PRNewswire)

This unique non-invasive procedure is a game-changer in the cosmetic surgery industry

The Face PET Lift is a groundbreaking procedure that utilizes the latest technology to enhance and lift facial features. PET stands for Point of Elevation Tissue, a patented method that allows for precise and natural-looking results. With this innovative procedure, patients can achieve a more youthful and refreshed appearance without the need for invasive surgery.

"Dr. De Souza designed the PET technique between 2003 and 2005, and it is the first rejuvenation and facial cosmetic procedure developed 100% in anatomical models before applying it clinically," said Tatiana Guiribitey, founder of CG Cosmetic. "The PET technique allows us to treat patients who are not satisfied with traditional non-invasive approaches like threads, Botox, and fillers."

One of the unique aspects of the Face PET Lift is that it is a 100% reversible procedure, and it has zero risk of facial problems like burns, infection, or even bruises. Nothing goes into the face during the procedure.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Face PET Lift to our patients," said Dr. De Souza, creator of the procedure PET Lift. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop this groundbreaking procedure, which is the result of years of research and development. We believe that the Face PET Lift will revolutionize the way people approach facial rejuvenation."

Unlike traditional facelift procedures, the Face PET Lift involves minimal incisions and a short recovery time. Patients can expect to see a noticeable improvement in the appearance of their face within days of the procedure. The Point of Elevation Tissue method ensures that the results are natural-looking and noninvasive cosmetic procedure 100% based on anatomical studies. PET follows the facelift's surgical principles but has no cuts and stitches.

"We are confident that the Face PET Lift will be a game-changer in the cosmetic surgery industry," said Dr. De Souza. "We believe that this procedure will set a new standard for facial rejuvenation, and we are excited to offer it to our patients."

The Face PET Lift is just the latest addition to CG Cosmetic's portfolio of innovative cosmetic procedures. With a team of experienced and highly trained professionals, CG Cosmetic is committed to providing patients with the highest level of care and the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery.

