SERVPAC Cloud Data Center Hawaii's First to Receive Highest Level of Industry Certification, Awarded Uptime Institute Tier IV Certification

MILILANI, Hawaii, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally owned Servpac Inc. has achieved a major milestone for the state of Hawaii: It received its official Uptime Institute Tier IV Certification of Constructed Facility award.

MTP Data Center by Servpac, a 30,000-square-foot facility located in Mililani Technology Park, is the first and only data center in the state to successfully complete a detailed design review and on-site full functional facilities test by Uptime Institute, the global digital infrastructure authority.

Uptime Institute's Tier IV Certification of Constructed Facility is the highest level of availability, performance and resilience that a data center can achieve – certifying that it is designed to support mission-critical operations. This includes fault tolerance, meaning that if an individual piece of equipment fails, or a distribution path interruption occurs, the effects of the event are stopped short and prevented from ever impacting critical IT operations. MTP Data Center's operations have been fine-tuned to ensure effective and seamless maintenance, operations and response to any fault.

The rigorous Uptime Institute Certification process began over a year ago and required onsite engineers to test the operation of MTP Data Center's infrastructure design capabilities, including multiple independent power and cooling systems, dual powered equipment, multiple independent power distribution paths, continuous cooling and a minimum of 12 hours of onsite power generation. (MTP Data Center has 96 hours of actual installed power-generation capability.) It was determined that the facility met or exceeded all of these critical infrastructure requirements.

"We are pleased to work with the MTP Data Center by Servpac, a company that prioritizes putting best practices into place for important mission-critical operations," said Matt Stansberry, vice president, North America, Uptime Institute. "MTP Data Center is leading the way in the state of Hawaii, and we congratulate them on their achievements."

MTP Data Center opened its doors in 2020 to meet the growing demand of local organizations requiring reliable means to house their mission-critical data. Given Hawaii's particular vulnerabilities because of threats from hurricanes to tsunami and sea-level rise, the need for an updated and geographically secure data facility has been evident for more than a decade.

"At Servpac, we are committed to bringing Hawaii's aging digital infrastructure up to speed. Our Tier IV Certification is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to developing the best-in-class data center right in our own backyard," says Richard Zheng, president and founder of Servpac.

Zheng continues, "We are committed to providing local organizations access to the same high-caliber of technology that is available on the U.S. continent. By creating a more diverse digital ecosystem to entice the major cloud players and application providers to bring their data here to Hawaii, local businesses and organizations can access their information faster and more securely."

Plans are already in motion for Servpac to begin developing Phase 2 of MTP Data Center. The expansion will be built on the property's additional 150,000 square-feet of land, providing an estimated 10 times more cabinet- and power capacity.

About MTP Data Center by Servpac

Founded in 2020 in Honolulu, MTP Data Center by Servpac is Hawaii's premier data facility for colocation and cloud computing solutions. It is also the largest locally owned cloud solution in Hawaii. Awarded the Uptime Institute's highest Tier IV design and construction certification, the facility features advanced independent and redundant features to guarantee business resiliency. Centrally located in Mililani Tech Park, MTP Data Center sits 850 feet above sea level, making it the most geographically secure facility to protect an organization's mission-critical data. For more information, visit servpac.com.

About Uptime Institute

Uptime Institute is the Global Digital Infrastructure Authority. For over 25 years, the company has established industry-leading benchmarks for data center performance, resilience, sustainability, and efficiency, which provide customers assurance that their digital infrastructure can perform across a wide array of operating conditions at a level consistent with their business needs. Uptime's Tier Standard is the IT industry's most trusted and adopted global standard for the design, construction, and operation of data centers – the backbone of the digital economy. With its Tier Standard and Certifications, Management & Operations reviews, SCIRA-FSI financial sector risk assessment, broad range of additional risk and performance assessments, Intelligence research services, and accredited training courses completed by over 10,000 data center professionals, Uptime has helped thousands of companies in over 115 countries to optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources and efficiency. Uptime Institute is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Seattle, London, Sao Paulo, Dubai, Singapore and Taipei. For more information, please visit uptimeinstitute.com.

