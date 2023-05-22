Ontario International Airport to be busy during summer travel season

Southern California gateway has new domestic and international services, Chick-fil-A just in time for summer

ONTARIO, Calif. , May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airline passengers planning travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) will see busier terminals this summer, yet officials offered assurance that they can expect the same premium, hassle-free customer experience that has become the hallmark of the Southern California gateway.

Based on current airline schedules, more than 1.8 million passengers are expected to move through ONT between Friday, May 26, and Monday September 4, a 7% increase over last summer and nearly 13% more than the same period during pre-pandemic 2019.

Ontario passengers have the added benefit of new and increased air service to popular domestic and international destinations this summer, compared to summer 2022, including:

Atlanta – New daily service with Frontier Airlines that is in addition to three daily departures on Delta Air Lines.

Dallas-Fort Worth – 7 daily departures, up from 5 daily last year, with 6 offered by American Airlines and 1 by Frontier Airlines.

Dallas / Love Field – Daily service via Southwest Airlines, up from once weekly last summer.

San Francisco – Daily service with Frontier Airlines that is in addition to three daily departures on United Airlines.

Seattle – 4 daily departures on Alaska Airlines, up from 3 daily last summer, that is in addition to three daily departures on Delta Air Lines.

Guadalajara – Expanded service with l arger A321 aircraft on most Volaris departures, offering 50 additional seats per flight

Taipei – Fully restored daily service offered by China Airlines, compared to once-weekly service last summer.

Airlines are offering more than 2.3 million seats from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, with nearly 78% expected to be filled. The number of seats available this summer is 9% higher compared with summer a year ago. Airline schedules for July show 502 departures per week at ONT, 11 more than July last year.

"Airports often determine if passengers have positive travel experiences, whether for business or leisure, so we are pulling out the stops to set a positive tone this summer," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Our airport is exceeding pre-pandemic passenger volume, and despite higher air fares, summer travel demand is strong. Our guests deserve an enjoyable airport experience and that's what we will continue to deliver with added air services, exciting dining options and facilities that are second to none."

Airport officials recommend travelers arrive at ONT two hours prior to departure time for domestic flights and three hours prior for international flights.

Officials also noted a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Terminal 4 is open to passengers, visitors and airport employees before the Memorial Day weekend, adding to the array of services and amenities available to ONT customers that add to the positive airport experience:

ONT+ Visitor Program which enables non-travelers to access post-security airport spaces to spend more time with family and friends or enjoy dining and retail concessions.

Delicious food and beverage options provided by Tap & Pour, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Urban Crave, Dunkin , Pizza Vino Liquid Provisions and Subway.

Access to Aspire Lounges located in each passenger terminal.

Duty-free shopping for international departing customers at the new 3Sixty store in Terminal 2;

Close-to-terminal parking which can be easily reserved in advance here

Commercial-free AiRadio which broadcasts the latest ONT information 24/7 at 620AM and streaming here

