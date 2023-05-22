Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre on Sunny Side YouTube

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYmbiqqCFO0tmvlB8q9pkF9Axu7PTGWGJ

Forty comedy videos released TODAY on Sunny Side YouTube.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre was founded in Iowa City, Iowa in 1975. The five-man team has produced a river of absurd theatrical comedy. The DUCK'S BREATH MYSTERY THEATRE Playlist presents a look at this 40 year effort.

Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre as Marones. Dan Coffey, Leon Martell, Bill Allard, Merle Kessler and Jim Turner. (Left to right) (PRNewswire)

The Sunny Side YouTube Playlist was produced by Duck's Breath co-founder Bill Allard.

"Picking videos and the order they appear in the DUCK'S BREATH MYSTERY THEATRE playlist has been a career affirming task. We wrote and performed an outrageous amount of funny stuff for stage, television, and film and these 40 comedy videos tell the whole story in 90 minutes," laughed Allard.

Sunny Side YouTube is managed by Duck Spots, a company owned by Allard and son, Richard Allard. The duo plan to release archived comedy video playlists for six more weeks and then launch a live morning broadcast on their Sunny Side YouTube channel.

May 29, 2023

DUCK'S BREATH Playlist - 40 Videos

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYmbiqqCFO0t9PwQSStHcI9IPl3hT2Nm6

Audio sketches under images of five Duck's Breath comedians aging gracefully.

June 5, 2023

GONAD Feature Playlist - 18 Videos

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYmbiqqCFO0tey1Ad3p9fEQVxhaRP2tIW

Prolific Duck's Breath comedy team wrote & toured 25+ comedy plays to clubs & colleges.

June 12, 2023

GRAND FINALE Feature Playlist - 40 Videos

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYmbiqqCFO0vBvTDWcnHBS1h3c5ZpOr6M

Insightful hilarious look at last Duck's Breath sold out performance.

June 19, 2023

DOCTOR SCIENCE Playlist - 40 Videos

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYmbiqqCFO0ssaiPHf3Y6goOTf-kKepuE

He knows more than you do

June 26, 2023

SFCOMEDY Playlist - 40 Videos

Collective promoted by 1999 Wired Magazine as a place to see original comedy on the web.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYmbiqqCFO0vlQD76siD1UoK2nzUCOmcn

KOLLEGETV Playlist - 40 Videos

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYmbiqqCFO0uGV3EbUNIo-iB_vSA1updr

Collective started as a web series about college life and ended up producing Comedy Magazine for the iPad.

July 3, 2023

ZADAR Feature Playlist - 46 Videos

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYmbiqqCFO0v3QlBY2h1CPHhQQ-ZHbQfU

Legendary Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre comedy film.

The live broadcast will be Bill Allard presenting new and old comedy videos five days a week for 13 weeks starting on July 10, 2023. "Every Sunny Side comedy video has a shot at going viral," exclaimed Allard. "Absurd feel-good comedy is exactly what the world needs now."

