CHIPOTLE CELEBRATES THE 2023 STANLEY CUP® PLAYOFFS WITH HOCKEY JERSEY BOGO OFFER IN THE U.S. AND CANADA

Hockey fans can score a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal at participating restaurants on May 23

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today a "Wear Your Hockey Jersey" program that will offer a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal on entrees to in-restaurant diners wearing a hockey jersey on Tuesday, May 23 after 3pm local time. The promotion is valid at all participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

"Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "As a longtime favorite among the hockey community, Chipotle continues to serve up real food to fans and athletes alike on their collective mission to have their teams hoist the Stanley Cup®."

In November of 2021, Chipotle announced its multi-year North American partnership to become the official Mexican-themed quick service and Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant of the NHL. Chipotle's partnership with the NHL is the brand's largest sports sponsorship to date. The Chipotle logo will be featured in a corner in-ice brand position for every game during the Stanley Cup® Playoffs throughout the partnership.

Since 2018, Chipotle has been the title sponsor of the Chipotle USA Hockey Youth National Championships and supported men's and women's U.S. National Teams, including the National Junior Team who features the Chipotle logo on their uniforms and helmets in international competition.

The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer. Valid only on May 23, 2023, after 3:00PM local time. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. and Canada Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids' meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

