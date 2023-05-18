WCG Releases 2023 Report on Top Issues Impacting Clinical Research Sites

PRINCETON, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, one of the world's leading providers of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, today released the WCG 2023 Clinical Research Site Challenges Survey Report. The report features the latest data and insights from clinical research sites about the most significant challenges impacting those sites today.

The survey, conducted in February and March of 2023, includes responses from more than 500 U.S.-based clinical research sites. In this report, readers will find an in-depth analysis into current site challenges, including the number of clinical trials sites are conducting, their ability to participate in new trials, staff turnover percentages, and more, while also comparing prior year data. The report examines the top issues impacting sites, such as staffing shortages, recruitment and enrollment changes, study start-up, and trial complexity, while also providing recommendations for how to combat these challenges.

"By better understanding the main issues that sites face, and the capacity they have to conduct clinical trials, the clinical research industry as a whole can work to better support these sites and help them to be more successful in their important work," said Sandy Smith, Senior Vice President, Clinical Solutions and Strategic Partnerships, WCG.

The full WCG 2023 Clinical Research Site Challenges Survey Report contains more than 20 recommendations and insights for 2023 for sites, sponsors, and CROs, and can be accessed for free on WCG's website.

