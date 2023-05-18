Signify scores LED and connected lighting upgrade for the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers at home venue FLA Live Arena

State-of-the-art sports lighting with Internet of Things controls enhances the broadcast and fan experience while optimizing facility operations

New parking lot lighting helps improve pedestrian and driver visibility, comfort and security after evening events

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting and the Preferred Lighting Company of the National Hockey League (NHL®), and the Florida Panthers have recently upgraded FLA Live Arena with energy-efficient LED and connected lighting. This project brings together Signify's best-in-class Ephesus sports lighting by Cooper Lighting Solutions, Interact management software and Lumec outdoor lighting to help the venue shine for players and spectators and meet its sustainability objectives.

(PRNewswire)

"Curating a world-class fan experience continues to be a driving mission of our franchise," said Rob Stevenson, Executive Vice President, People and Facilities, Florida Panthers. "Signify's cutting-edge lighting solutions not only provide us with the enhanced flexibility to bring FLA Live Arena to life in ways that were never before possible, but also notably increase the building's energy efficiency."

Transforming into a premium venue

The Panthers' new sports lighting system consists of Ephesus LumaSport 8 tunable white and Prism RGBA luminaires from Cooper Lighting Solutions that Stevenson and his team can dynamically control with the Interact IoT platform. The LumaSport 8 luminaires are adjustable to meet the NHL's high correlated color temperature (CCT) and light uniformity requirements, so the ice visually pops for players, fans and TV broadcasts. Operators can also produce colorful light displays with the Prism RGBA fixtures, to celebrate different moments during games or to support other events held at FLA Live Arena.

"The beauty of this system is that it seamlessly integrates with the arena's existing building controls, enabling the Panthers to have a single solution to easily manage their sports lighting," said Martin Stephenson, Head of North America Systems & Services and President & CEO, Canada, Signify. "The team could even extend the lighting and scene management across other areas of the arena, to drive further operational efficiency. With Interact, FLA Live Arena is a future-ready venue."

Assisting with security, energy-savings benefits

Signify and the Panthers also replaced its existing, high-maintenance High Pressure Sodium fixtures in the parking lot with Lumec RoadFocus Plus LED luminaires. The lighting is designed to improve visual acuity for drivers and helps create a sense of comfort as arena visitors walk to their cars after evening events, in addition to delivering greater energy efficiency.

"Sustainability is a priority for the Panthers and the NHL. Making the switch to Signify's LED and connected solutions puts us on track to achieve approximately 60% savings in our average annual energy usage and costs for sports lighting1, compared to our legacy metal halide fixtures," said Stevenson. "We're seeing positive ripple effects, as well; because the new sports lighting radiates less heat than our previous technology, we're requiring less HVAC assistance and power to maintain our ice quality."

Hear more about how Signify and the Panthers are working together to drive innovation in FLA Live Arena operations and the player and fan experience in this video.

NGU Sports Lighting partnered with Signify on the sports lighting installation at FLA Live Arena.

1According to a lifecycle analysis of the former and new sports lighting, conducted by NGU Sports Lighting

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2022, we had sales of EUR 7.5 billion, approximately 35,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in our operations in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for six consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017 , 2018 and 2019 . News from Signify is located at the Newsroom , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

About FLA Live Arena

Florida's premier sports and entertainment venue, FLA Live Arena is Florida's largest indoor arena and the second largest sports and entertainment venue in South Florida. Home of the NHL's Florida Panthers, the state-of-the-art FLA Live Arena continues to host hundreds of major concerts, events, and performance acts each year, which have included the likes of Elton John, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Lizzo, WWE, Billboard Latin Music Awards and more. In December 2020, FLA Live Arena became the first NHL arena to earn the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)'s prestigious Health-Safety Rating, which serves as the global benchmark for safety in public buildings. Located in Sunrise, Florida across from the Sawgrass Mills Mall, which attracts upwards of 30 million visitors annually, the Broward County-owned FLA Live Arena is one of the top-ranked venues of its kind in the world, servicing Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties and beyond. For more information about FLA Live and upcoming events, games, and concerts, visit www.flalivearena.com and follow @FlaLiveArena on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

