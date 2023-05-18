Hapbee Expands Distribution to Seniors, Caregivers, and Communities Through Gray Matters Alliance

Agreement Facilitates Coverage For Hapbee Devices Under The Medicaid Waiver For Assistive Technology

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") the wearable, wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad, has announced an agreement with Gray Matters Alliance (GMA) to distribute Hapbee's innovative digital wellness products and services to their expansive network of Seniors, Healthcare Practices, Assisted Living Communities, and Hospice & Palliative Care Facilities.

Hapbee's patented biostreaming technology helps people optimize their sleep, performance, and moods without the side effects or dependencies associated with consuming traditional stimulants. Ultra-low, electromagnetic bio streams are derived from compounds like CBD, nicotine, and melatonin which are then delivered digitally by app through Hapbee-powered devices such as the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad and Neckband.

Gray Matters Alliance (GMA) provides enabling technology products and services for the intellectually and developmentally disabled and aging populations. They also help families, and professional staff, and caregivers. GMA is dedicated to helping individuals live more independently and safely both in the home and in the community.

"Sleep plays a huge role in people's lives," said Vicki Spraul, President and Founder, Gray Matters Alliance. "With the clients we serve, lack of sleep leads to a host of issues that exacerbate already existing problems, such as behavioral issues, inattentiveness, irritability, learning, memory, and driving, just to name a few. The amount of interest we have received in the Smart Sleep Pad since introducing it has been tremendous. Hapbee addresses so many core issues not only for the patient but for the caregivers and facilities as well."

"Gray Matters Alliance expands our ability to reach Seniors, Caregivers, and Service Providers who can benefit from our life-enhancing technology. Their network and reputation as a value-added resource is well-established and we are excited to become an important part of the solutions they provide," added Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "Their status as an approved Medicaid Waiver Provider in a growing number of U.S. states means that Hapbee products and services are accessible to those with the greatest needs, regardless of income."

Hapbee is complying with the Management Cease Trade Order issued by the BC Securities Commission effective May 2, 2023, under National Policy 12-203 (the "Policy") pending the filing of the Required Disclosure via SEDAR. Hapbee is confident that the Required Disclosure will be filed by no later than June 30, 2023. The Management Cease Trade Order is imposed against the Company's Chief Executive Officer and its Chief Financial Officer. There has been no cease trade order imposed against all securities of Hapbee. The MCTO will not generally affect the ability of other persons to trade the securities of Hapbee pending the filing of the Required Disclosure via SEDAR. Hapbee is not subject to any insolvency proceeding and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of Hapbee that has not been generally disclosed.

About Gray Matters Alliance

For more information about Gray Matters Alliance, visit: graymattersalliance.com/about-us.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, and focus, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com, on Amazon.com, and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

