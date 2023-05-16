JHAYCO ANNOUNCES U.S. DATES FOR HIS 2023 VIDA ROCKSTAR TOUR

The Puerto Rican Urban Artist Will Visit Sixteen Major US Cities in Four Months
MIAMI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, today announced the upcoming new tour of Urban singer-composer Jhayco which will take him to sixteen major cities in the United States starting on September 28th, 2023. The tour will visit Boston, Newark, Washington DC, Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Seattle, Denver, San Jose, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, ending in Fort Myers, Florida on December 10th. The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.
Jhayco has been called "Latin Urban's new generation." He is a trailblazer and phenomenon that has somehow managed to shape and disrupt the music industry, all at the same time. Born in Puerto Rico, Jhayco lived in New Jersey for most of his childhood. At the age of 12, he fell in love with urban music, a sound that helped define his future forever. At 14, he began to produce and compose songs, and it was only two years later that his work as producer and composer in Tito El Bambino's album "Invencible" won him his first GRAMMY®. Catapulted into a promising career as a composer, he began working hand in hand with artists like Zion & Lennox, Natti Natasha and Nicky Jam, among others, while developing his own sound and eventually releasing his first songs. He took home his second GRAMMY for Best Urban Album for J Balvin's 2018 album "Vibras". He also won the Songwriters Association Song of the Year Award for "I Like It" by Cardi B, J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Shortly after, he landed two 2023 Premios Tu Musica Urbano nominations, Collaboration of The Year for "En la De Ella" with Feid and Sech, and Top Male Artist.
Jhayco has been praised and recognized as an outstanding urban artist not only by the media and the genre's heavy hitters, but also by music fans around the world. He is the genius behind some of the biggest Latin hits in the world (including Dakiti, No Me Conoce, Medusa, among others). With over 16 billion combined streams, he has helped shape the landscape of urban music today and presents a new age in the urban scene, crafting an international sound for the Latin genre and taking it to global stages for his diverse and continually growing fanbase. His latest album Timelezz was #1 on iTunes Latin Chart and #2 on Billboard, and his song "Dakiti" with Bad Bunny led him to #1 on the Billboard Global 200. His latest hit single is "Cuerpecito."
DATE
CITY
ST
VENUE
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Boston
MA
Agganis Arena
Friday, September 29, 2023
Newark
NJ
Prudential Center
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Washington
DC
EagleBank Arena
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Chicago
IL
Rosemont Theatre
Friday, October 6, 2023
Houston
TX.
Smart Financial Centre
Saturday, October 7, 2023
San Antonio
TX
Majestic Theatre
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Dallas
TX
Texas Trust CU Theatre
Friday, October 13, 2023
Seattle
WA
WaMu Theater
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Denver
CO
Bellco Theatre
Thursday, October 19, 2023
San Jose
CA
San Jose Civic
Friday, October 20, 2023
Los Angeles
CA
Microsoft Theater
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Phoenix
AZ
Celebrity Theatre
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Atlanta
GA
Gas South Arena
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Orlando
FL
Amway Center
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Miami
FL
Kaseya Center
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Ft. Myers
FL
Hertz Arena
Vida Rockstar Tour 2023
Ticket and VIP Packages Information
AMEX and Ticketmaster Pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 16th at 10AM EST (local time).
Spotify and Fan Club members Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 17th at 10AM EST (local time).
Loud And Live, Radio and Venues Pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 18th at 10AM EST (local time).
General Public On-sale begins Friday, May 19th at 10AM EST (local time).
For ticket sales and VIP Package information visit: www.jhayco.com
JHAYCO
Spotify: 30 Million monthly listeners
Instagram: 5 Million followers
TikTok: 1.8 Million followers
YouTube: 3.7 Billion+ Views
