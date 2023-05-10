Gogoro to Hold Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2023

TAIPEI, Taiwan , May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced that it will hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") at Building C, No. 225, Sec. 2, Chang'an E. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan 105, on the 30th day of May 2023 at 9:30 AM Taipei time.

Holders of the Company's ordinary shares listed in the register of members of the Company at the close of business on May 5, 2023 (Eastern Standard Time) are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the AGM or at any adjournment that may take place.

Copies of the Notice of the AGM, which sets forth the resolutions to be proposed and for which adoption from shareholders is sought, the Proxy Statement, the Proxy Card and the Company's 2022 Annual Report, which contains the complete audited financial statements and the report of auditors for the year ended December 31, 2022, are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.gogoro.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Recognized and awarded by Frost & Sullivan as the "2023 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles," Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility.

