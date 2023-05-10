DDN Selected by Helmholtz Munich to Accelerate AI-Driven Discoveries Delivering Concrete Benefits to Society and Human Health

DDN EXAscaler Enables Helmholtz Munich to Facilitate Data-Intensive Life Sciences Research with Faster Time to Results

CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced Helmholtz Munich has selected DDN to accelerate its AI-driven discoveries. As part of the Helmholtz Association, Germany's largest research organization, Helmholtz Munich is one of 19 research centers that develops solutions and technologies for the world of tomorrow. The research integrates AI methodologies and spans multiple data-intensive computational applications like decoding plant genomes, tissue sample testing or creature and epidemiology cohort studies.

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure. (PRNewsfoto/DataDirect Networks (DDN)) (PRNewswire)

Helmholtz Munich's scientists and researchers continuously pursue new ways to solve complex problems faster, requiring a reliable solution that could keep up with research demands.

"The knowledge that Helmholtz Munich gains from its research forms the foundation of tomorrow's medicine and delivers concrete benefits to society and improvements to human health," said Dr. Alf Wachsmann, head of DigIT Infrastructure & Scientific Computing, Helmholtz Munich. "DDN's decades of experience, world-class customer support and high-performing and reliable architecture helps me help my researchers continue their work without disruption today, and well into the future."

Helmholtz Munich has four fully populated SFA® ES7990X systems that span a global namespace, enabling easy control and management of large data sets, streamlined workflows and unmatched performance needed to reduce time to discovery. The center also implemented an SFA NVMe ES400NVX system with GPU integration that delivers faster data throughput with direct datapaths between storage and GPU specifically for its intensive AI applications. The DDN EXAscaler® parallel filesystem appliances significantly accelerate Helmholtz Munich's researchers' ability to accelerate discovery processes while mitigating day-to-day risk associated with the ingest, distribution and analysis of Big Data.

"DDN EXAscaler's performance is just one part of the complete AI storage picture with unmatched capabilities in security, stability, user and data management, and was built to tackle today's most demanding AI end-to-end requirements at any scale," said Kurt Kuckein, vice president of marketing, DDN. "DDN is honored to assist Helmholtz Munich by delivering solutions that allow its researchers to focus on the scientific discoveries that improve the world of tomorrow."

Click here to learn more about Helmholtz Munich's infrastructure challenges and the immediate benefits of implementing the DDN systems to accelerate the cutting-edge biomedical research taking place in Germany.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for enterprise at scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, data management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

About Helmholtz Munich

Helmholtz Munich is a leading biomedical research center. Its mission is to discover breakthrough solutions for better health in a rapidly changing world. It is home to interdisciplinary research teams investigating the development of environmentally triggered diseases. With the power of artificial intelligence and bioengineering, the researchers accelerate the translation process to patients in the areas of therapy and prevention with a focus on diabetes, obesity, allergies and chronic lung diseases. Helmholtz Munich has more than 2,500 employees and is headquartered in Neuherberg, north of Munich. It is a member of the Helmholtz Association, the largest scientific organization in Germany with more than 43,000 employees and 18 research centers. Learn more about Helmholtz Munich (Helmholtz Zentrum München Deutsches Forschungszentrum für Gesundheit und Umwelt GmbH): www.helmholtz-munich.de

©2023 All rights reserved. DDN, EXAscaler and SFA are registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Press Relations at DDN

pr@ddn.com

Walt & Company, on behalf of DDN

Sharon Sumrit

ddn@walt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DataDirect Networks (DDN)