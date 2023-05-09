Zaxby's treats Moms with free in-app kid's meal for Mother's Day

Offer is valid Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14 via Zax Rewardz

ATHENS, Ga., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's™ is celebrating all moms with a free kid's meal this Mother's Day. The offer is valid with the purchase of an adult meal Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14 via the Zaxby's app. Zax Kidz® meals, Kiddie Finger® and Kiddie Cheese®, feature either Chicken Fingerz with Zax Sauce® served with crinkle fries, a Kidz drink, and a treat, or a grilled cheese on Texas Toast, served with crinkle fries, a Kidz drink, and a treat.

"In honor of Mother's Day, we want moms to be able to feed the kids for free with the in-app purchase of an adult meal such as the Boneless Wings Meal, Zaxby's Signature Sandwich Meal, or one of our freshly prepared Zalads®," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "It's our way of thanking mothers on their special day."

To redeem the free kid's meal offer online, customers must add one kid's meal and an adult meal through the app downloadable on Google Play or in the App Store and apply the free kid's meal with purchase of an adult meal reward where shown. The amount of one kid's meal will be deducted upon checkout. To redeem the offer in store, customers must select the free kid's meal with purchase of an adult meal reward from the Deals & Offers section on the Rewards Tab, and select the option to redeem in-store. Upon checkout customers then scan the barcode when prompted during the order process.

Zaxby's point-based catalog of rewards allows users to turn earned points into flavor-packed freebies. Every $1 earns 10 points, which accumulate into a choice of free menu items and select dollars-off rewards. To start earning points immediately for Zax Rewardz, customers can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards, or download the new app on Google Play or the App Store. Guests can also order ahead for pickup or delivery using the Zaxby's app.

The Mother's Day offer is available at participating locations May 12 through May 14 only, while supplies last. The offer is unique to each user and redeemable one time only for a free kid's meal with the purchase of an adult meal. Zax Kidz meals start at $5.19. Prices may vary by location.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich received Thrillist's Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich in both 2021 and 2022. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

