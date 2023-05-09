TULA Skincare & Lifestyle Influencer and Entrepreneur, Krista Horton, Collaborate to Launch Limited-Edition Lip Treatment

TULA and Krista Horton Have Once Again Teamed Up, This Time To Create The Brand's First-Ever Overnight Lip Treatment

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TULA Skincare , the leading doctor founded, clean, and clinically effective prestige skincare brand has partnered with lifestyle influencer, Krista Horton, to launch its first-ever overnight lip treatment, TULA x Krista Horton Moisture Lip Mask Coconut Overnight Hydration Treatment.

TULA Skincare collaborates with lifestyle influencer Krista Horton on the brand's first overnight lip treatment. (PRNewswire)

No stranger to collaborating, TULA and Krista first partnered together in 2021 on a limited-edition version of TULA's So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub - the brand's award winning exfoliator. So Refreshing, Hibiscus Lemonade Exfoliating Sugar Scrub was an instant hit with TULA's glow getters. In fact, after selling out in 2021 after just 5 weeks, it was restocked in 2022 only to sell out again!

On the heels of this success, the two have collaborated again, this time to launch the TULA x Krista Horton Moisture Lip Mask Coconut Overnight Hydration Treatment. This deeply nourishing and smoothing overnight lip mask is clinically proven to hydrate lips for 24 hours, and is formulated with lip peptides to plump and smooth lips, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for hydration, coconut oil, avocado oil, and coconut extract to help nourish and soften lips, and evening primrose to condition lips overnight. It also includes TULA's patent pending S6Pro Complex®, a doctor-developed super six proprietary blend of three prebiotics and three probiotic extracts. Clinically tested, this complex helps to improve skin smoothness and maintain skin balance, strengthen the skin barrier, and protect from moisture loss.

"I am so happy to be working with TULA again. It was so fun to collaborate on a product that is everything I love and I know so many others will too," says lifestyle influencer and TULA partner, Krista Horton. "This lip mask is the perfect thing to include in your daily routine to give you that little 'pick me up' moment. My lips have never felt as smooth as after using it, and the scent will automatically make you feel like you're being transported to your favorite tropical destination."

"We are thrilled to be launching our first overnight lip treatment with Krista Horton who has been an incredible TULA partner," says TULA Skincare CEO, Savannah Sachs. "As we see hashtags like #lipmask amassing over a billion views on TikTok in recent months, we think this is the perfect time to expand our offerings in the lip category."

TULA x Krista Horton Moisture Lip Mask Coconut Overnight Hydration Treatment launches today, May 9, 2023 on tula.com. It will also be sold in-store and online at Sephora.

About TULA Skincare

TULA, meaning "balance" in Sanskrit, is a clean and clinically effective prestige skincare and wellness brand built on the power of probiotic extracts, which are clinically proven to nourish, soothe, and balance skin. Founded by practicing gastroenterologist, Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA Skincare sits at the intersection of beauty and wellness and believes the same ingredients that are good for your body are also good for your skin. With a focus on being healthy and confident rather than perfect, TULA aims to inspire everyone to #EmbraceYourSkin. TULA Skincare was recently acquired by Procter & Gamble. TULA is a digitally native, social-first omni channel brand with DTC as a core capability and is also available through its beauty retail partners including Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus in the US and internationally at Sephora Canada, in MECCA's Australia and New Zealand markets, in China on global e-commerce site TMALL, and at Space NK in the UK. For more information and the latest news on TULA Skincare, visit www.tula.com .

