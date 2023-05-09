Touchland Cleans Up Its Financial Systems with NetSuite

NetSuite helps award-winning hand sanitizer business drive efficiencies and sustain its rapid growth

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchland, a health and beauty brand, is working with Oracle NetSuite to support its vision of bringing unexpected joy and expression to every act of self-care. With NetSuite, Touchland has been able to take advantage of an integrated business system to improve the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of its financial processes and help scale its operations to support more than 4,000 retail locations across the country.

Launched in 2018 in Miami, Florida, Touchland has rapidly expanded, and its award-winning hand sanitizers are now sold in major retailers including Sephora, Ulta, and Target. To meet soaring customer demand and increase efficiencies across its rapidly expanding operations, Touchland needed to replace its accounting system. It was unable to integrate financial and operational systems and that was leading to inaccurate data, unnecessary manual tasks, and slow order fulfillment. After careful evaluation, Touchland selected NetSuite to address these challenges and establish a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

"Scaling a fast-growing business that is growing triple digit year over year, we had to be fully automated to accommodate increased demand, additional channels, and new product innovations," said Andrea Lisbona, founder, and chief executive officer, Touchland. "With NetSuite, we now have one system that can connect data across our operations and help us proactively refine processes. The enhanced insights and comprehensive reporting capabilities that NetSuite provides have helped us understand market opportunities and launch our products in thousands of retail locations."

With NetSuite, Touchland has been able to move to a single cloud business system to consolidate, automate, and scale its core business. For example, NetSuite Connector has enabled Touchland to increase productivity by synching its systems with Amazon to automatically track inventory across warehouses, record transactions, and manage payables. NetSuite Demand Planning has enabled Touchland to drive further efficiencies by helping it fulfill orders from six warehouses, each targeting different sales channels, and increase inventory turnover. Touchland also works with NetSuite Advanced Customer Support (ACS) to maximize its investment in NetSuite and better understand the market opportunities within its existing data.

"Touchland is transforming the health and beauty space through its award-winning products and the growth it has achieved in the last five years is extremely impressive," said David Rodman, senior vice president of customer success, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite, Touchland has a single view into its business and that has helped it increase efficiencies, scale its operations, and establish a foundation for future growth."

