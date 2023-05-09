SuperBook Sports Launches in Maryland and Celebrates with their SuperBook Bar & Restaurant Grand Opening

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperBook Sports, a highly respected sports wagering company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has announced its official launch in the state of Maryland. The company's expansion into the state marks its eighth market across the map including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee, Iowa and Ohio, and promises to set a new standard for sports betting in Maryland. Sports bettors in Maryland can experience it for themselves by downloading the SuperBook Sports Maryland app or visiting md.SuperBook.com to start wagering on their favorite sports and teams.

SuperBook Sports is a legendary name in sports wagering, having launched its first sports betting operation in Las Vegas in 1986. SuperBook has been the go-to source for leading sports media outlets, and a favorite place to wager for both novice and knowledgeable bettors alike for decades.

With its vast experience in the industry, SuperBook Sports is bringing its expertise to Maryland to offer sports enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy an enhanced sports betting experience. Fans can expect a variety of unique promotions during the Maryland launch, including a lucrative sign-up bonus as well as sports-specific and timely boosts and offerings.

SuperBook Sports is proud to celebrate the Grand Opening of the SuperBook Bar & Restaurant at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. A first of its kind for SuperBook, this sports bar will tout a unique 360-degree sports experience featuring 38 state-of-the-art televisions and a 150-inch direct view LED wall. Fans are sure to be pleased with the elevated bar food served inside the bar, and can settle in for their favorite beer, cocktail or Pepsi product.

Media is invited to take part in a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony at noon on Friday, May 12. They can arrive at the Camden Yards Lobby at 333 W. Camden Street, Baltimore, Maryland at 11:30 am for check in. SuperBook will provide lunch for the media and have an open house for media to get pictures and interviews. Please RSVP by Thursday, May 11 at noon to Media@SuperBook.com if you plan to attend.

"It's an exciting time in sports, especially with the outstanding season the Orioles are having. We're delighted to launch SuperBook Sports and our SuperBook Bar & Restaurant for sports fans in Maryland," said SuperBook Sports Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lipparelli.

"SuperBook is a leader in sports betting in the US and we are excited about this new activation and fan experience at Camden Yards. The SuperBook Bar & Restaurant is state-of-the-art," said TJ Brightman, Senior Vice President Chief Revenue Officer, Baltimore Orioles.

SuperBook is based out of the famed SuperBook Sportsbook at the Westgate in Las Vegas. Behind legendary odds makers Jay Kornegay and John Murray, SuperBook has built a loyal and growing customer base.

Kornegay, the Vice President of Race & Sports Book Operations at SuperBook Sports, commented, "We're thrilled to bring SuperBook Sports to Maryland, a state with a passionate sports fanbase. With baseball underway, we look forward to offering our customers the best odds and unique promotions for betting on the Orioles and other favorite teams."

Customers can download the SuperBook Sports app from the Apple App Store by searching for SuperBook Sports Maryland. Customers on Android can download the app from md.SuperBook.com or find us in the Google Play Store.

About SuperBook Sports

SuperBook Sports has earned its reputation as the most respected and well-known brands in American sports betting. The company launched its first sports betting operation in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1986. Now, with over 35 years of operating experience, SuperBook Sports has become the go-to source for leading sports media outlets, other bookmakers and a favorite place to wager for both novice and knowledgeable bettors alike. SuperBook Westgate Las Vegas boasts the largest sportsbook in the world at over 35,000 sq ft, featuring the world's largest video wall and 4K TV. In October 2020, SuperBook Sports officially launched their Colorado mobile app. In June of 2021, they celebrated a grand opening of The SuperBook at The Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. SuperBook Sports continued their expansion to New Jersey in August 2021, Arizona in December 2021, Tennessee in April 2022, Iowa in October 2022, and Ohio in January 2023.

About Oriole Park

Since Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened on April 6, 1992, a new era of Major League Baseball began. Oriole Park inspired a generation of ballpark construction. No longer would communities across America build multipurpose stadiums devoid of character. Ballparks would now be created to nestle into existing and historic neighborhoods and play key roles in the revitalization of Urban America. In the 31 years that have followed, Oriole Park has welcomed more than 75 million fans to Orioles games, and millions more to major concerts, festivals, meetings, tours, and community events, providing over $10 billion in economic impact to the City of Baltimore and State of Maryland. The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball™ captured the nation's attention from day one and in the season that followed has served as the standard by which all new ballparks are measured.

